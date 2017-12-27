Solar Ship and Arctic UAV Partnerships agree to form Joint-Venture to service the Arctic
The Joint-Venture will introduce Solar Ship’s technology to the Arctic, including hybrid aircraft, aerostats and self-reliant hangars. Initial operations will offer data collection services using Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and aerostats to support Inuit data gathering to be used for developing strategies to adjust to climate change. Inuit communities will be engaged in data collection, including hunters and youth to develop intelligence on changing environments and develop ideas on how to mitigate risks and create new economic opportunities. The Joint-Venture aims to work with business and government at all levels to share data, intelligence and ideas to develop Smart Remote Economies of the north.
Arctic UAV’s Chairman and CEO, Kirt Ejesiak: “Solar Ship has been working with us to develop the model for smart, remote communities in the Arctic. The key to smart economies is including communities in data collection and developing intelligence on how to address challenges. Northern climates are changing more rapidly than most people realize. Solar Ship’s technology represents a big leap forward in our ability to collect data and develop solutions. We are excited by Solar Ship’s approach to working with northern communities. They are good listeners and are eager to help us create new economic models and new jobs for our youth, while respecting traditional knowledge and Inuit culture.”
Solar Ship’s CEO, Jay Godsall: “Arctic UAV is a world leader in developing systems for introducing advanced technology to northern climates. They have a great understanding of our technologies and our way of working with remote communities. The most valuable natural asset in the north is brainpower. Arctic UAV’s work with traditional knowledge holders and local youth gives us great hope that we can work together to continually improve our tools and systems.”
ABOUT SOLAR SHIP
https://www.solarship.com
Solar Ship Inc. is a Canadian company with its head office in Toronto and operations in Brantford, Ontario, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia. Solar Ship develops hybrid aircraft and aerostats to service remote areas. The aircraft uses two forms of lift: static lift, generated by buoyant gas like an airship, combined with the aerodynamic lift of a bush plane. This creates the capacity to fly large loads into areas without infrastructure and it enables the aircraft to fly without the use of fossil fuels. Aerostats use similar materials as the aircraft and do not use fossil fuels. They provide low cost, solar powered internet connectivity in remote areas.
ABOUT ARCTIC UAV
http://www.arcticuav.ca
Headquartered in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Arctic UAV offers a combination high technology with large-scale aerial imaging services using traditional knowledge. Arctic UAV has introduced large scale aerial monitoring, in challenging remote Arctic locations, previously not possible prior to drone technology. The company provides aerial surveys for community planning and natural resource development projects, as well as inspections and security for remote operating bases. They provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for studying species-at-risk and search and rescue operations as well as film production projects.
Jay Godsall
Solar Ship Inc.
416-368-3336
email us here