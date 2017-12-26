Mary Ann Benigno Hopes To Host Community Carnival In The Spring
While this task would be too massive for other individuals to take on, Benigno is excited about the possibilities. While the goal is for all attendees, she also hopes to raise money for a local charity.
"There are many options in a carnival for our community," explains Benigno. "Also, I have to travel miles to attend a carnival. So I thought why not hold one here in our community?"
A person might think a carnival consists of boardwalk games and clowns. But Benigno explains there are more features of a festival.
"Vendors, games, rides, bans, and other fun activities are part of every carnival," explains Benigno. "Each of these different types of activities can help raise money for a charity, but in fun ways."
The plans are still in early developments, but Benigno has made significant progress over the last few weeks. She was able to narrow down a venue and prospective vendors for donations.
"The vast area behind the church would be great for the carnival," says Benigno. "Not only can the open space be used for rides and vendors, but the inside school of the church can also have a use for different activities."
Also, the area will provide enough space for food trucks. These food trucks will be the source of food for patrons during the event. Because each food truck holds their kitchen and services, it will make for easy cleanup when the carnival is over.
This aspect will also allow for different types of foods sold, making everybody able to have their appetites filled. Attendees can decide from traditional carnival food, or get the unique cuisine that will be featured.
"There will be something for everyone; I can promise that," proclaims Benigno. "Not having to hire kitchen members, gather food, and then cleanup will reduce overhead costs."
Plus, the business will be great for the local restaurants which utilize a food truck. Benigno plans to have a percentage of sales for food as donations to the charity.
As for entertainment, Benigno plans on having multiple bands play throughout the day. These groups will range from students to established acts. As for the headliner, Benigno is holding that as a surprise for when she announces the official event.
"I don't want to spoil the surprise, but I will say the headliner is worth coming to the carnival," Benigno says excitedly.
Children should have plenty of games to choose to play. Again, a percentage of money gathered during the carnival will become a donation to a local charity.
Because the carnival will become held at the church, it's appropriate the church programs benefit from this event. Not only will a local charity receive a sizeable donation, but the church will receive funds as well.
The carnival will be free for all members of the community and surrounding cities. This free festival will allow more people to come and participate.
"Rides, games, and vendors will give patrons plenty of opportunities to spend money and have fun," says Benigno. "Everyone will know funds are going to a charity and the church."
The various rides will be accessible after patrons purchases tickets. Tickets will become exchanged for the different activities.
For vendors, different tents and tables will be available for purchase. Any small business can purchase a table and sell their products.
Money from these vendor huts and tables will go directly to the charities. Benigno expects a large turnout so that vendors will benefit from the foot traffic.
"I'm looking forward to announcing final plans in the coming months," says Benigno. "This will be a fun event."
