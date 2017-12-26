No Test, No Trust —— Testin Disrupts the History of Software Testing
More and more mobile apps emerged and mobile phone systems appears more and more fragmented. The more complex mobile app functions are, the more complicate and difficult the testing work can be. At this time, Testin aims to make the world’s largest mobile app cloud test platform. “No test, no trust” is the concept of what Testin hold. Winning trust and helping customers build confidence in mobile app field is what Testin pursues.
Here is a brief instruction of Testin since its establishment.
Performing Wechat on Nokia, the pain point of testing created Testin
If we look at Wang Jun’s personal resume, it is not difficult to find that he entered the mobile Internet industry a long time ago.
Wang Jun holds a bachelor’s degree in MBA and communications engineering. He served as head of China and Asia for the NET Company in USA. After 2006, he joined Pica, an early mobile Internet project. This project is an early IM (Instant Messaging) application project, to understand it easier, a WeChat on Nokia.
Because the project has to deliver to the customers on schedule, the engineers in test team worked days after days, nights after nights. They did huge amounts of testing work.
In fact, no matter in PC era or the current mobile Internet era, test work in the product development process requires a lot of labor and time. The efficiency and accuracy of test work are also influenced by the testers’ experience and working status a lot.
This painful test experience inspired Wang Jun a lot. He believes that the tide of mobile Internet will inevitably be China’s future development trend. The test service in product development, especially the mobile area are rigid demand. This demand is request by many enterprises also. In addition, you can write a test script or program, change the manual test to automate or even artificial intelligence. In this way, in the test process, companies can reduce costs and improve efficiency.
Continuous iteration and high-speed growth
Based on this idea, June 2011, Testin Company was established.
Topology noticed that Testin is the first company to build a real-test lab and launch an automated cloud testing service in the world.
At first, Testin’s job was as simple as providing product test to developers on cloud. The service was actually purchasing various models of cell phones, for example. Submitting apps to Testin, developers can get multi-dimensional test reports in a short period time. Testin can help developers find compatibilities, crashes and recuperation problems existed in app.
After exploration attempts in business, in the recent two years, Testin’s development gradually entered fast lane. Their products became diversify.
In March 2015, Testin unveiled its first beta platform to provide developers with on-demand SaaS services including compatibility, functionality, and usability and beta testing.
In April 2016, Wang Jun announced that Testin officially entered the testing phase 2.0 and introduced a defect management platform. The defect management platform can facilitate developers to conduct a complete set of defect management processes. For mobile applications, it can do defect marking, classification, assignment and follow-up. In addition, this means that Testin entered the stage of smart big data platform.
In September of this year, Testin officially upgraded from Test 2.0 to 3.0. It improves the platform system further, brings all the test items and testing capabilities to the cloud. Based on agile testing philosophy, it enables the team to achieve online project management and create a unique test-as-a-service (TaaS) service.
Rapid development in the past two years reflected on Testin’s capital recognition, too. After the C round of financing, Testin entered IT Orange Maxima Club for two consecutive years. It maintained a strong momentum of development.
App quality assurance —— Pre-Release testing
“After testing nearly 200 million times for more than 2 million apps, Testin has found that the ultimate value of test is to ensure that apps can be released successfully.” Wang Jun said, “On May 24 this year, Testin announced a new professional testing services – Pre-release test, the quality control before app release. Calibrating apps with standard and scientific method.
According to report, Testin’s pre-release test used internationally accepted SQuaRE series of standards – the international standard ISO / IEC25051 quality model, the national standard GB / T 25000.10. Testin also has its own quality system to standardize the mobile apps before they launch.
According to Topology’s survey, the test version of the beta test includes four steps: 1. Investigation; 2. Verification; 3. Robustness; 4. Acceptance.
“It can be said that products completing Testin Pre-release test and achieving Testin app online standard can enter the formal product release process in market directly.” Wang Jun introduced that “the pre-release test solution is suitable for products who has big changes in versions update. Such as business flow changes, main content revision, core module upgrade, version level iteration, app technology architecture changes, or products whose development cycle is more than 3 weeks, can all apply in the release test.
Testin’s pre-release test advantages conclude 1.Formal test before app launch 2. Cutting cost significantly. More importantly, test team does not need to study the dazzling test methods or tool, it is a one-stop service.
The next ten years
Fortunately, after six years of development, Testin has grown from an idea into a good enterprise with hundreds of employees. The test services provided by Testin itself have also evolved from the 1.0 stage of real-time cloud testing to the 3.0-phase that now covers pre-release testing, A/B testing, security testing, and Testin Pro automated testing of private clouds. It complemented the service territory of quality Management and user operations.
“Continuously improving Testin SaaS testing services, the public cloud SaaS tools, testing private cloud and other services” Wang Jun said, “Testin is now in the process of conducting artificial intelligence test.”
For the future development of China’s overall Internet industry and Testin, Wang Jun believes that the mobile-based mobile Internet development in China has now coming to the mid-stage. The next stage is for the wearable smart devices, the Internet of Things and the transformation of traditional industries. In addition, Testin will follow the trend and do the test service as always.
