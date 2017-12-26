Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Travel and Tourism Global Market Highlights and Major Players Analysis 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The majority of travel and tourism companies have already initiated sustainable practices. The focus on reducing costs and improving efficiency, and minimizing the carbon footprint, are encouraging organizations to implement sustainable practices. Travel and tourism companies state that sustainable measures and green initiatives are important for their business prospects, and aim to utilize sustainability to enhance brand awareness and increase their competitive advantage. Despite the high costs involved in implementing sustainability measures, sustainable practices reduce operational costs, decrease waste, and enhance worker productivity, which ultimately boosts the overall profit margin of travel and tourism companies. Travel and tourism companies strongly agree that consumers would pay 10% more to stay at a green lodging facility.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/516255-sustainability-in-the-travel-and-tourism-and-travelers-viewpoint

Companies mentioned

Accor Hotels

London Heathrow Marriot

The Kempinski Hotel

Key Findings

• Improvement in efficiency and cost reductions are encouraging organizations to implement sustainable practices

• The majority of organizations have implemented energy-efficient lighting and the regular monitoring of electricity/gas/water consumption

• The highest percentage of executives forecast an increase in their organization’s profitability with the implementation of sustainable practices.

• The survey results reveal that 47% of executives either strongly agree or agree to pay 10% more to stay at a green lodging facility.

Synopsis

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading global travel and tourism industry executives. The report analyzes the current status of sustainable practices, and organizations views about significance of sustainable measures and green initiatives for business prospects over the next two years. The report also highlights important factors influencing implementation of sustainable practices in organizations and examines potential impact of sustainable practices on organization's profitability. In addition, the report indicates major barriers towards implementation of sustainability measures and identifies preferred sustainable hotel destinations globally.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

• Key drivers of sustainable practices in organizations: analyzes key factors which are influencing organizations to implement sustainable practices

• Prominence of sustainable measures and green initiatives for future business activities: examines importance of sustainable measures and green initiatives for business prospects over the next two years

• Projected change in sustainability management budget: indicates how executives expect their organization's sustainability management budget to change over the next two years

• Potential impact of sustainable practices on organization's profitability: ascertains executives expectations about the impact on their organizations profitability due to adoption of sustainable practices

• Significant challenges towards implementing sustainability measures: identifies main barriers faced by organizations towards implementation of sustainability measures

• Impact of sustainability in travelers selection for hotels, transport and meals: examines how often do travelers consider sustainability while choosing hotels, transport and meals

• Travelers viewpoint about additional expenditure incurred: examines Travelers opinion about incurring additional cost for staying at a green lodging facility

• World’s top sustainable hotel destinations: identifies globally preferred sustainable hotel destinations

Reasons to Buy

• The report provides information about potential impact of sustainable practices on organization's profitability. This will help organization to develop future business plans

• The report assists readers in making strategic decisions by understanding the significance of sustainable measures and green initiatives for business prospects over the next two years as highlighted by organizations

• The travel and tourism industry executives will be provided with level of implementation of green initiatives and sustainability practices

• The report highlights Impact of sustainability in travelers selection for hotels, transport and meals, and identifies travelers opinion about incurring additional cost for staying at a green lodging facility

• The report helps industry executives to redesign business strategy by providing information about expected change in sustainability management budget over the next two years and major barriers faced by organizations towards implementation of sustainability measures

Table of Content: Key Points

Introduction

• Definitions

• Methodology and sample size

• Respondent profile

Significance of green initiatives and sustainability practices

• Current status of sustainable practices within organizations

• Key drivers of sustainable practices

• Importance of sustainable measures and green initiatives

• Level of Implementation of green initiatives and sustainability practices

Budget allocation for sustainable practices and its impact on organizations’ profitability

• Projected change in sustainability management budget

• Change in organization's profitability due to adoption of sustainable practices

Travelers view on selecting and spending on sustainable and green facilities

• Major barriers towards implementation of sustainability measures

• Role of sustainability in travelers' selection for hotels, transport and meals

• Travelers' view on incurring additional cost for staying at a green lodging facility

World’s top three sustainable hotel destinations

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/516255-sustainability-in-the-travel-and-tourism-and-travelers-viewpoint

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts