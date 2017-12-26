ICT Pharmaceuticals 2017 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2021

ICT Pharmaceuticals 2017 Global Key Players - Adobe, IBM, ADP, Microsoft, Apple Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Factors such as emerging markets, drug accessibility, and new product launches are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical industry

However, enterprises look for technological innovation as a means of tightening overall expenditure and are looking to increase their ICT investment to aid “beyond the pill” pharmaceutical services such as apps and wearables

Companies mentioned

Adobe

IBM

ADP

Allscripts Healthcare

Microsoft

Cisco

BT Global Services

AT&T

Vodafone

NTT

Intel

Apple

Marketo

Key Findings

- Pharmaceuticals have been one of the fastest-growing industries; however, in the last few years the sector has been witnessing constant growth, owing to factors such as the slow adoption of some new products and lower pricing flexibility.

- Survey shows that overall ICT expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector is set to increase in 2016 compared to 2015, with a current focus on the core ICT categories of hardware, software, and IT services.

-Pharmaceutical companies are continuously looking to improve scalability and reduce cost of ownership. Consequently, they are investing in cloud computing solutions, with the majority of the cloud budget allocated towards software as a service (SaaS) and private cloud.

Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 70 pharmaceutical companies regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how companies currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting. The report illustrates the core technologies that pharmaceutical companies are investing in, including enterprise application, network services, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by pharmaceutical companies. Through survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to pharmaceutical companies. The report focuses on ’ ICT expenditure trends for specific business areas and technologies, identifying the top three IT projects, and understanding the business challenges faced by organizations.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- How ICT budgets are set to change in 2016 in terms of their overall size

- Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

- Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

- Which ICT functions pharmaceutical companies are interested in outsourcing

- pharmaceutical companies’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as IoT, cloud computing, business intelligence, and security products

- Factors that are influencing pharmaceutical companies’ investments in each technology category

- How pharmaceutical companies’ IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

- pharmaceutical companies’ distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

- Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

- Insight into pharmaceutical companies’ preferred buying approaches

- Business and IT objectives that pharmaceutical companies are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

- Factors that are influencing pharmaceutical companies’ decisions to select an ICT provider

Reasons to Buy

- Understand how the pharmaceutical companies ICT landscape is set to change in 2016 to prioritize your target market

- Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by pharmaceutical companies in specific geographies and size bands to improve your market penetration

- Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

- Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of pharmaceutical companies

- Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (enterprise application, network services, IoT, and cloud computing)

- Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing pharmaceutical companies ’ decisions when selecting an ICT provider

- Understand the changes in customers’ priorities and identify the business and IT objectives that pharmaceutical companies are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies

Table of Contents

1 Trends in ICT budgets

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Survey demographics

1.3 ICT budget changes

1.4 ICT budget allocation by core technology area

1.4.1 Hardware budget breakdown

1.4.2 Software budget breakdown

1.4.3 Third party IT services expenditure

1.4.4 Communications expenditure

1.4.5 Cloud computing budget

1.5 ICT budget allocation by function

1.6 Outsourced IT functions

2 ICT investment priorities and vendor satisfaction

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Enterprise applications

2.1.2 Network services

2.1.3 IoT

2.1.4 Cloud computing

3 ICT procurement trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Business objectives influencing IT investment strategy

3.3 ICT provider selection

3.4 Key decision maker for purchasing technology

4 Sector-specific trends

5 Summary 6 Appendix

…Continued

