Xtreem Solution Captures the Trust of KBI Industry CEO with Its Exemplary Service
Xtreem Solution, a leading App development and designing firm manages to earn positive reviews from the reputed customers on ClutchPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The burgeoning Mobile App Development venture, Xtreem Solution that offers Web Development and Designing Services recently earned a lot of heart-warming reviews from the customers. Their sales of the rising app development and Ecommerce Website Development Company in India have surprisingly shot-up in a very short span of time. Last year, the company already surprised everyone with a rapid growth and creating so many milestones. This year added grace to its reputation and earned it hundreds of more satisfied customers.
Recently, the leading business decision guide and review provider Clutch.co managed to interview some of the big names from various industries who have availed the innovative services from Xtreem Solution and found it worth spending the bucks. Aroon Benning, the CEO of KBI Industries recently talked to the Clutch Group and spoke his heart out after his professional experience with Xtreem Solution. Mr. Benning appreciated the work ethics and customer-centric services of the venture and called them a proactive problem-solver and committed to the work.
Impressed with the turnaround time and on-time delivery of the project, the CEO of KBI Industries says “I was never left waiting, and they did everything on time and correctly.” It’s indeed a great responsibility to bag a big project and to complete it on time without negotiating with the quality or exceeding customer’s budget. Xtreem Solution successfully managed to check all the boxes while completing the project which was for the purpose of calculating the customer quotes like cost and delivery.
Mr. Aroon Benning tells the Clutch Group that he was expecting a great speed, accuracy and efficiency from the final project and got the same. The company is now able to take up more orders and give their business a better professional look. Talking about the cost of the project, Mr. Benning mentions the number which is £12,000. The CEO says that the project is a complete value for money and it was completed in just 3 months. The 8 years old venture, Xtreem Solution proved its competence once again and added one more patron to its gratified customer list.
The CEO of KBI industries puts some highlight on his own company and the challenges he threw in front of Xtreem Solution. He tells that his company is into material resources for wood industries that focus on office, kitchen and bedroom furniture. They work on the third party orders and for it they often need advanced system and software. Mr. Benning adds that their old framework is manual and hence lacks speed. They are able to complete the third party orders but the process is very slow and hampers the business.
The CEO tells that they were looking for a smart, dedicated and skilled team of developers who could come up with innovative ideas, keep the working process transparent and fit the bill according to the industry requirements. Counting on Xtreem Solution was a prolific decision, says Mr. Benning. The brick-and-mortar business finally took the shape of a cutting-edge and high performance delivering online business.
Mr. Benning also talks about the inspiring working ethics of Xtreem Solution. They work on one project at a time and got separate employees to deal with every section of the project so that the process becomes fast and individual talents do wonders. They provided a designer, a developer and a programmer to take care of the major sections of the software project and had the support of few dedicated employees as well. Ending the interview, the CEO says that Xtreem Solution left no room for improvement and did complete justice with the project.
About Xtreem Solution
Xtreem Solution is a rapidly flourishing company in the IT industry. The company majorly focuses on designing and app development. Xtreem Solution is 8-years-old venture which helps various industries to transform their business and leverage the digital edge.
