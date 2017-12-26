Apparel Retail - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2020

Apparel Retail Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2020

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Global Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/750791-apparel-retail-global-industry-guide_2016

Key Findings

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global apparel retail market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global apparel retail market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel retail market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global apparel retail market with five year forecasts

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global apparel retail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Reasons to Buy

- What was the size of the global apparel retail market by value in 2015?

- What will be the size of the global apparel retail market in 2020?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global apparel retail market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global apparel retail market?

Key Highlights

The apparel retail market includes baby clothing, toddler clothing and casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion, and outerwear for men, women, boys and girls; excludes sports-specific clothing.

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.

The global apparel retail industry had total revenues of $1,254.1bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2011 and 2015.

The womenswear segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2015, with total revenues of $663.8bn, equivalent to 52.9% of the industry's overall value.

The UK is blazing a trail when it comes to e-commerce with the third highest level of per capita spending in Europe. This channel now accounts for over 21% of total revenues and all major high street players have invested significantly in their platforms in a bid to compete with the likes of ASOS and Boohoo. Other countries are seeing similar trends develop and e-commerce is therefore forecast to grow.

Table of Content: Key Points

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Apparel Retail

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Apparel Retail in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Apparel Retail in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Apparel Retail in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/750791-apparel-retail-global-industry-guide_2016

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts