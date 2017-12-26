Clothing and Footwear China Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Clothing and Footwear China Market 2017: Key Players H&M, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Forever 21 Vancl

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The clothing market in China is one of the most important markets in the country and it holds huge growth potential. A large population with increasing per capita clothing consumption provides a lucrative business environment for both domestic and international brands. In addition, the increasing demand for, and availability of, international brands among the fashion hungry younger generations of China has resulted in higher spending on clothing. Clothing consumption per capita is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the next five years.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/489259-clothing-footwear-retailing-in-china-market-forecasts-to-2020

Companies mentioned

Uniqlo

H&M

Zara

Gap

Rainbow Department Store Co.Ltd

Parkson

New World Department store

Intime Department Store

Golden Eagle Retail

Marks & Spencer

Forever 21 Vancl

Vipshop

Belle International

Daphne

Walker Shop

Brown Shoe

Letao.com

Key Findings

• The clothing market in China is considered the world’s largest fashion market

• A rising middle class with increased disposable income and altering lifestyles are driving retail demand and retailer’s expansion plans in tier lll and tier lV cities will drive further growth

• Women’s wear constitutes over half of spending in the Chinese clothing market and women’s footwear segment is expected to be the most lucrative one

• Online spend in clothing and footwear is expected to maintain a strong CAGR of 23.93% and 26.92% over the forecast period

Synopsis

“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in China – Market Summary & Forecasts” is a detailed sector report providing a comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts and opportunities to 2020.

What else does this report offer?

• A thorough analysis of consumer trends changing economic and population factors

• Both qualitative and quantitative insights and analysis of the shifting clothing and footwear retail dynamics for men’s clothing, women’s clothing, children’s clothing, men’s footwear, women’s footwear, and children’s footwear from 2010 to 2020

• Sales of clothing and footwear products through the following channels from 2010 to 2020: Clothing, footwear, accessories and luxury goods specialists; department stores; other specialist retailers; online; hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard-discounters; value, variety stores and general merchandise retailers; other general and non-specialist direct retailers; cash and carries and warehouse clubs and duty free retailers

• An overview of key clothing and footwear retailers operating across China and their presence across distribution channels

Reasons to Buy

• Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the China retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

• Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

• Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing the consumer behavior

• Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market, with insights on performance across key channels from 2010, with forecasts until 2020

• Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market

• Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge - identify opportunities to improve your market share

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

2 Executive Summary & Outlook

3 Market Context

3.1 A steady economy with major growth potential for retailers

3.1.1 China's economy is increasing despite a declining growth rate

3.1.2 Savings are always a top priority for Chinese

3.1.3 Employment shift from unskilled to skilled, rural to urban, manufacturing to service industries

3.1.4 Inflation rate remains as a major concern

3.1.5 Household consumption trebles driving spending power

3.2 Large population with growing prosperity makes China a big attraction for retail

4 Chinese Shoppers

4.1 From functional to emotional

4.2 More opportunity for niche brands and mass market retailers

4.3 Shopping - a leisure activity

4.4 Two major events drive retail spend in China

4.5 High adoption of smartphones and tablets for shopping

4.6 Counterfeiting forces consumers to trade up to premium for quality assurance

4.7 Tourism /travel increases awareness of international brands

4.7.1 China remains as the second largest Duty Free market in 2020

5 Doing business in China

5.1 Summary

5.2 Anti-corruption crackdown requires careful handling for foreign businesses

5.3 Complex licensing procedures a hindrance for foreign retailers

5.4 Favourable tax structure to encourage domestic and foreign investments

5.5 Impact of government regulations on the luxury market

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/489259-clothing-footwear-retailing-in-china-market-forecasts-to-2020

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts