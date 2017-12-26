Operator profitability in Europe Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
Operator profitability in Europe Market 2017: Key Players O2 UK, Telenor Bulgaria, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile USA
PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Operator profitability in the mobile segment in Europe is under pressure, particularly in more mature markets where expensive handsets are often subsidized in order to drive growth in high ARPU postpaid segments. In retracting device subsidy offers, operators have the potential to ease this financial pressure and lower the cost per customer acquisition, as discussed in Section 1. Such strategic shifts can merit rewards but are never risk-free. Section 2 contains specific European case studies (Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Bulgaria) where other device financing models have been adopted, in addition to the four operators in the US, with particular focus on financial performance. Section 3 focuses on the key factors that operators must take into account when adopting such models (e.g., regulations or consumer purchasing power) before a summary of key findings and recommendations is provided.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095792-implications-of-device-financing-plans-and-lack-of-handset-subsidies-for
Companies mentioned
Everything Everywhere
T-Mobile Poland
Orange France
Carphone Warehouse
Telefonica Deutschland
KPN Netherlands
O2 UK
Telenor Bulgaria
Verizon
AT&T
T-Mobile USA
Sprint
This report, 'Implications of Device Financing Plans and Lack of Handset Subsidies for Operator Profitability in Europe', examines in detail the dynamics of the mobile devices market in terms of operator handset financing. Specifically, it includes analysis of strategic drivers and implications for operators that have moved away from the widely adopted handset subsidization model, instead looking to alternative methods such as equipment installment plans (EIPs) and leasing.
T-Mobile pioneered the EIP in the US telecom market via its Jump! Plan in 2013, as part of its ‘Un-carrier’ strategy to simplify and disrupt the consumer market. Since then, competitors AT&T, Verizon and Sprint have followed suit and now offer non-subsidized device financing plans. This report assesses the potential for similar levels of adoption in European markets.
Scope
- Subsidized handsets and lengthy contracts have been a common offering from many operators to support mobile subscriptions growth.
- Pressures on operator profitability in the mobile market may prompt European operators to adopt alternate, non-subsidized device financing models, if they haven’t already.
- If executed well, withdrawal of handset subsidies and adoption of new financing models can have a positive impact on operator profitability, while offering consumers greater transparency and flexibility.
- Strategic shifts concerning handset financing can have a negative impact on telcos if conditions are not right, as various case studies show.
- Constraints on SIM-locking, MNP and contract duration limits are factors for operators to consider when determining successful handset financing strategies.
Reasons to buy
- This report examines the dynamics of the mobile devices market in Europe in terms of operator handset financing, providing stakeholders with an in depth view of the market and competitive landscape. Detailed analysis of diverse handset financing models (eg. subsidization, equipment instalment plans and leasing) and the implications for operators that have moved away from the widely adopted handset subsidization model, is invaluable when planning and aligning product offerings moving forwards. This report discusses the recent strategic move to non-subsidized financing plans in the USA and assesses the potential for similar levels of adoption in European markets.
- Helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive and relevant analysis of handset financing strategies in the European region, regulatory framework, competitive environment and operator best practises.
- The case studies, which give detailed analysis of the effects that alternative handset financing strategies have had on reported operator financial performance, focus on key European markets (Germany, Netherlands, UK, and Bulgaria) as well as the USA and can be beneficial to both local players and prospective market entrants.
- By understanding the interests and positions of key operators in the smartphones market, telecom professionals/operators can develop strategies and increase their market participation.
Table of Content: Key Points
Introduction
Section 1: Market Landscape
The subsidized handset model - drivers for operator adoption
Examples of operator handset subsidy models in Europe
Rationale for operators adopting alternative device financing models
Europe mobile market overview
Section 2: Case Studies
O2 My Handy (Germany)
KPN EIPs / Leasing
O2 Refresh (United Kingdom)
Telenor Lease (Bulgaria)
Synopsis of handset financing dynamics in the United States
Verizon Device Payments
AT&T Next
T-Mobile Jump! / Jump! On Demand
Sprint Lease
Section 3: Key Findings & Recommendations
Key considerations for operators when determining handset financing strategy
Overview of handset financing model types
Summary of key findings and recommendations
Appendix
About the authors
Contact information
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095792-implications-of-device-financing-plans-and-lack-of-handset-subsidies-for
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here