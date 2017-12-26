Morocco Telecom Service Market 2017- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2017

Morocco: Country Intelligence Report

"Morocco: Country Intelligence Report", a new Country Intelligence Report by provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Morocco today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

In 2017, Morocco will generate total telecom service revenue of $2.9bn, which is expected to increase to $3.9bn by 2022, owing to an increase in fixed Internet and mobile services revenue. Mobile voice will continue to be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2017 and is estimated to decline at a CAGR of -1.9% during 2017-2022. Mobile data will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, mainly driven by operators' investments in network expansions and innovative service offerings and seasonal promotions to stimulate data adoption. Operators will seize opportunities via VAS offerings such as social network packages, cloud facilities and online payment systems.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Morocco.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

- The overall telecom service revenue in Morocco is estimated to generate $2.9bn in 2017 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022.

- Mobile revenue will account for 75.5% of total telecom revenue in 2022.

- The Morocco telecom market will be dominated by Maroc Telecom and Orange Morocco. Operators will continue to invest in 4G and 4G+ coverage expansions, M2M and deployment of fiber optics to drive the telecom market.

Key points to buy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Morocco's telecommunications market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Morocco's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 40 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Morocco's telecommunications market.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Morocco.

