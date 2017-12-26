Click & Collect UK Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
Click & Collect UK Market 2017: Key Players Amazon, B&Q, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer
PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
"Click & Collect in the UK, 2017-2022", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market and sectors (including forecasts up to 2022), the major players, key trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market (click & collect requires investment to boost satisfaction, delivery saver schemes threaten click & collect, developing a seamless click & collect experience, physical spend is shifting across key locations), sector sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles (Argos, Next, Boots, Marks & Spencer, ASDA George, Tesco Direct and Currys PC World, John Lewis, Debenhams and New Look) as well as consumer data.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2659918-click-collect-in-the-uk-2017-2022
Companies mentioned
Amazon
AO.com
Arcadia
Argos
ASDA
ASOS
B&Q
boohoo.com
Boots
Collect+
Currys PC World
Debenhams
Doddle
Dorothy Perkins
Dunelm
Habitat
IKEA
JD Sports
John Lewis
Marks & Spencer
New Look
Next
Oasis
Sainsbury’s
Screwfix
Simply Be
Tesco
Topshop
Waitrose
Wickes
Zara
The click & collect channel in the UK is forecast to grow by more than 50% over the next five years, accounting for 13.9% of online sales by 2022. Though click & collect growth is set to outperform growth in the online channel overall, the pace of growth will slow as the click & collect market matures. While click & collect has experienced annual double-digit growth over the past five years, this will slow to single-digit growth by 2020. Clothing & footwear remains the dominant sector in the click & collect channel, and will further grow share to 2022 as clothing & footwear online sales continue to increase while electricals, the second largest sector in the channel, will lose share as electricals online sales become further saturated and growth slows.
Scope
- While growth in click & collect sales is still forecast to outpace that of the overall online channel, click & collect will be threatened by delivery saver schemes, which are becoming more widely available, and by the increasing number of fulfilment options, such as same day delivery for example and third-party pickup, which is set to be the fastest growing fulfilment channel to 2022.
- Minor sectors in the click & collect channel including furniture & floorcoverings, DIY & gardening and homewares will all benefit from retailer investment into click & collect, particularly from major market players including IKEA, Argos, B&Q and Dunelm. These home sectors combined are forecast to account for 5.7% of the click & collect market in 2022.
- Click & collect user satisfaction has declined significantly this year while user satisfaction for third-party pickup increased therefore retailers must ensure that they are providing an adequate experience for click & collect users who are looking for a fast, hassle-free service.
Reasons to buy
- Utilise our detailed market sizing and forecasts for the click & collect channel and sector click & collect market sizes to understand the areas of growth in the channel.
- Comprehend the hot issues in the click & collect channel in the UK and understand the opportunities to ensure your fulfilment strategy is effective.
- Use our consumer data to identify which shoppers use click & collect and why, as well as which retailers they click & collect with in order to understand consumers’ multichannel shopping habits and effectively target shoppers.
Table of Content: Key Points
The hot issues
What people buy
Who people shop with
How and why people shop
Methodology
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2659918-click-collect-in-the-uk-2017-2022
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here