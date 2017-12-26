Click & Collect UK Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Click & Collect UK Market 2017: Key Players Amazon, B&Q, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer

December 26, 2017

"Click & Collect in the UK, 2017-2022", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market and sectors (including forecasts up to 2022), the major players, key trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market (click & collect requires investment to boost satisfaction, delivery saver schemes threaten click & collect, developing a seamless click & collect experience, physical spend is shifting across key locations), sector sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles (Argos, Next, Boots, Marks & Spencer, ASDA George, Tesco Direct and Currys PC World, John Lewis, Debenhams and New Look) as well as consumer data.

The click & collect channel in the UK is forecast to grow by more than 50% over the next five years, accounting for 13.9% of online sales by 2022. Though click & collect growth is set to outperform growth in the online channel overall, the pace of growth will slow as the click & collect market matures. While click & collect has experienced annual double-digit growth over the past five years, this will slow to single-digit growth by 2020. Clothing & footwear remains the dominant sector in the click & collect channel, and will further grow share to 2022 as clothing & footwear online sales continue to increase while electricals, the second largest sector in the channel, will lose share as electricals online sales become further saturated and growth slows.

- While growth in click & collect sales is still forecast to outpace that of the overall online channel, click & collect will be threatened by delivery saver schemes, which are becoming more widely available, and by the increasing number of fulfilment options, such as same day delivery for example and third-party pickup, which is set to be the fastest growing fulfilment channel to 2022.

- Minor sectors in the click & collect channel including furniture & floorcoverings, DIY & gardening and homewares will all benefit from retailer investment into click & collect, particularly from major market players including IKEA, Argos, B&Q and Dunelm. These home sectors combined are forecast to account for 5.7% of the click & collect market in 2022.

- Click & collect user satisfaction has declined significantly this year while user satisfaction for third-party pickup increased therefore retailers must ensure that they are providing an adequate experience for click & collect users who are looking for a fast, hassle-free service.

