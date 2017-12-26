Pope Francis Must Intervene in New York Sex Cover-Up Scandal

Pope Francis must remove Bishops and Cardinals that protect and enable sexual predators and pedophiles and he must publicly request the resignations of any person in governmental authority that is involved in such evil.

A Catholic Bishop and Cardinal are protecting a Catholic Governor in New York that is enabling countless sexual predators and pedophiles to escape prosecution

The New York State mental health care system and scandalous sex cover-up scheme is very close, if not larger, in scope to the pedophile priest scandal worldwide.” — Michael Carey - Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pope Francis has been asked by leading advocate for the civil rights and protections of people with disabilities, Michael Carey, to intervene swiftly on behalf of sexual assault and rape victims. Emergency actions must be taken by the Pope because two of his top Church leaders in New York State, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger and Cardinal Timothy Dolan are involved.

Both Bishop Scharfenberger and Cardinal Dolan have been asked multiple times by Michael Carey to help stop these horrific sex crimes and the cover-ups that Governor Cuomo has orchestrated, but they have refused. Tragically, both Catholic Church leaders have chosen to protect Governor Cuomo, instead of the disabled, allowing thousands of vulnerable children and adults to be raped by protected sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists within the New York State mental health care system.

According to New York State documents obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) there have been 6,384 reported sexual assaults in less than 5 years within one of the six New York State mental health agencies -OPWDD. These astronomical numbers of sexual assaults of children and adults with developmental disabilities in both State run and privately operated facilities and group homes are only a drop in the bucket of what is really happening behind these closed doors.

To get a real picture of the massive scope and magnitude of this sex cover-up scandal you must understand first that almost all of the reported sexual assaults and rapes disappear internally; they are covered-up by the directive of Governor Cuomo. According to a well known study and report posted on the State of Massachusetts website titled, “Prevalence of Violence” only 3% of these sex crimes committed against the developmentally disabled will ever be reported.

These are the words of a convicted pedophile and former New York State employed caregiver that regularly preyed on at least one disabled child for close to two years within Cuomo’s mental health agency -Stephen DeProspero called it “a predators dream.”

Here is a couple of direct quotes from this AP News story written by David Klepper;

“New York State is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream."

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

For over ten years, first Attorney General Cuomo and now Governor Andrew Cuomo have protected countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists within State run and private mental health facilities and group homes from being fired and prosecuted. This timeline proves Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direct involvement for over a decade.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger have worked close together to protect institutional sex abuse and the cover-ups of most of these crimes. In attempts to protect their institutions and vast amounts of money, they have negated their responsibilities to the most vulnerable people they are supposed to serve and protect. Governor Cuomo, Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger must be removed from their positions of authority as swiftly as possible.

Covering-up or aiding and abetting in the cover-ups of literally thousands of sexual assaults and rapes of people with disabilities are far worse crimes. Governor Cuomo, Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger have allowed countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists to continue to remain in the mental health care system to be able to severely harm and rape thousands of vulnerable children and adults with disabilities. This evil must be stopped and the top Catholic leaders protecting this scandalous sex cover-up scheme must be held fully accountable for their involvement.

For over two years, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberber have ignored many complaints and pleas for help for the disabled victims by Michael Carey forcing Carey to publicly expose them.

Numerous complaints were made about Governor Cuomo and his actions and his in-actions and the discriminatory practice of bypassing the 911 call systems, but the top two Catholic Church leaders looked the other way.

The Oscar award winning movie “Spotlight” visually brought to light the most scandalous sex cover-up scheme that mirrors New York States sex cover-up scandal surrounding the disabled. The New York State mental health care system and scandalous sex cover-up scheme is very close, if not larger, in scope to the pedophile priest scandal worldwide.

I encourage everyone to pray for Pope Francis and the Catholic Church as a whole that great changes can come forth for the Church and Society.

Please consider supporting this vital Civil Rights Movement with a onetime donation or on a regular basis, we could use your help. Thank you.

If you have any tips or knowledge of sexual assaults, rapes, deaths or cover-ups, please call the Jonathan Carey Foundation sexual abuse & death tip hotline @ (518) 475-7500

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers