Payments in Poland Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Payments in Poland

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Payments in Poland”

Summary

"Payments in Poland 2017: What Consumers Want", report examines the consumer payments market in Poland, considering payment cards, online payments, P2P payments, and newer payment technologies such as mobile wallets and contactless. The report also examines the main regulatory players overseeing the market.

Poland is one of the most advanced and innovative markets in Europe, offering consumers broad access to the latest technology in electronic payments. Nevertheless cash is still very popular, accounting for 61.5% of the total payment transaction volume in 2017. Payment card use is rising as consumers enthusiastically embrace new technologies, moving from cash to payment cards to contactless. Although cash is very much the dominant means of payment, there was huge growth in the volume of debit card transactions during the review period (2013-17e). This more than doubled between 2013 and 2017, as consumers preferred debt-free payments and avoided unnecessary expenditure. Governments initiatives to promote paperless and cashless transactions and the launch of new mobile POS technologies will boost the adoption of electronic payments in the country. The government has also been encouraging businesses to open bank accounts for employees, and salaries are now paid into bank accounts. It is also focusing on using electronic modes of payment to distribute pension and other retirement benefits.

Companies mentioned

PKO Bank Polski

mBank

Bank Pekao

Santander

ING Bank

Credit Agricole

Visa

Mastercard

Scope

- Visa partnered with Poland-based payment technology firm PayU in May 2017 to offer Visa Checkout for Polish customers. Under the agreement, Visa Checkout is made available to all services handled by PayU.

- The government has been encouraging businesses to open bank accounts for employees, and salaries are now paid directly into bank accounts. It is also focusing on using electronic modes of payment to distribute pension and other retirement benefits.

- In 2016, interchange fees were reduced to 0.2% on debit cards and 0.3% on other cards. This is expected to support further development of the card acceptance network and stimulate non-cash payments at the POS by lowering cost barriers for merchants.

