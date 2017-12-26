Mining Explosive Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Mining Explosive Market Professional Survey Report 2017” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies Mining Explosive in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Orica

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

MAXAM

AEL

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC-UK

Anhui Jiangnan

Guizhou Jiulian

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

TOD Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

By Application, the market can be split into

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

Metal Mining

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1530286-global-mining-explosive-market-professional-survey-report-2017

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Mining Explosive

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Mining Explosive

1.1.1 Definition of Mining Explosive

1.1.2 Specifications of Mining Explosive

1.2 Classification of Mining Explosive

1.2.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

1.2.2 ANFO

1.2.3 Emulsion Explosive

1.3 Applications of Mining Explosive

1.3.1 Coal Mining

1.3.2 Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

1.3.3 Metal Mining

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mining Explosive

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mining Explosive

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mining Explosive

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Mining Explosive

…

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Mining Explosive

8.1 Orica

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Orica 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Orica 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel)

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 MAXAM

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 MAXAM 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 MAXAM 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 AEL

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 AEL 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 AEL 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 ENAEX

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 ENAEX 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 ENAEX 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1530286-global-mining-explosive-market-professional-survey-report-2017

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)