Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mining Explosive Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Mining Explosive Market Professional Survey Report 2017” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies Mining Explosive in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Orica 
IPL (Dyno Nobel) 
MAXAM 
AEL 
ENAEX 
Sasol 
Yunnan Civil Explosive 
Solar Explosives 
Gezhouba Explosive 
EPC-UK 
Anhui Jiangnan 
Guizhou Jiulian 
Nanling Civil Explosive 
BME Mining 
NOF Corporation 
IDEAL 
Sichuan Yahua 
AUSTIN 
Kailong Chemical 
Leiming Kehua 
TOD Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) 
ANFO 
Emulsion Explosive

By Application, the market can be split into 
Coal Mining 
Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining 
Metal Mining

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

 

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1530286-global-mining-explosive-market-professional-survey-report-2017                                                                                  

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Mining Explosive 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Mining Explosive 
1.1.1 Definition of Mining Explosive 
1.1.2 Specifications of Mining Explosive 
1.2 Classification of Mining Explosive 
1.2.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder) 
1.2.2 ANFO 
1.2.3 Emulsion Explosive 
1.3 Applications of Mining Explosive 
1.3.1 Coal Mining 
1.3.2 Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining 
1.3.3 Metal Mining 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mining Explosive 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mining Explosive 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mining Explosive 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Mining Explosive

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Mining Explosive 
8.1 Orica 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Orica 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Orica 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 MAXAM 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 MAXAM 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 MAXAM 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 AEL 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 AEL 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 AEL 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 ENAEX 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 ENAEX 2016 Mining Explosive Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 ENAEX 2016 Mining Explosive Business Region Distribution Analysis 

 Continued…….

 

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1530286-global-mining-explosive-market-professional-survey-report-2017                                     

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Intensive Scalp Revitalizer Market 2017-Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players,Segmentation, Trends & Forecast By 2022
Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022
View All Stories From This Author