IoT Market 2016 China Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.99% and Forecast to 2020

About the IoT Market in China

The IoT technology helps connect any device to the internet. Devices such as smartphones, household appliances, and wearable devices can be part of the IoT ecosystem and can be controlled through the internet. The IoT works as the core of modern concepts such as smart homes, smart shopping, smart transportation, and smart healthcare.

The IoT has started to scale and deliver real changes across the Chinese economy. The nation is becoming a global leader in adopting the IoT and is firmly establishing itself as the manufacturing hub of the world with the help of the technology. Chinese manufacturers are rapidly adopting new technologies such as 3-D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence and enabling local players from China to strengthen their economic and global footprints

Technavio’s analysts forecast the IoT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 18.99% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IoT market in China for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IoT components, which include connected devices equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication, sensors, gateways, networking components, supervisory control and data acquisition, and complex event processing.

Technavio's report, IoT Market in China 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Huawei

• Datang

• ZTE

• Putian

• Lenovo

• Founder

• Haier

• Tsinghua Tongfang

• Foxconn

• Tech-Com

• Xiaomi

Other prominent vendors

• Broadlink

• Gizwits

• Ayla Network China

• Lifesmart

• Yeelink

• Landing Technology

• Orvibo

• MXchip

• Phantom

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of IoT in manufacturing sector

Market challenge

Market challenge

• Growing complexity of IoT infrastructure

Market trend

Market trend

• Expansion of semiconductor industry

Key questions answered in this report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

• Key insights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Difference between M2M and IoT

PART 05: Market description

• Components of IoT

• IoT value chain

• Applications of IoT

PART 06: Integral part of IoT: Sensors

PART 07: IoT industry in China

• Growing IoT opportunities in different industries

• Internet in China

• Government initiatives to promote IoT in China

• IoT standards

• Technical committees

• Five-year plans and IoT

• Internet Plus

• Smart city projects

PART 08: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global IoT market

• Global connected device market

• IoT market in China

PART 09: Market segmentation by product

• IoT market in China by product

• PART 10: Market segmentation by end-user

• IoT market in China by end-user

• IoT market in China's manufacturing sector

• IoT market in China's automotive sector

• IoT market in China's healthcare sector

PART 11: Market drivers

• Increased adoption of IoT in manufacturing sector

• Significant growth of RFID market supporting IoT

• Growing role of Chinese mobile operators in IoT

• Strong government support for IoT adoption

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

• Growing complexity of IoT infrastructure

• Lack of standardized products

• Increasing security concerns over IoT solutions

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

• Development of mobile network infrastructure

• Expansion of semiconductor industry

PART 16: Five forces analysis

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Description of vendors

• Emerging vendors

Continued…….

