Database as a Service Market 2016 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 65.49% and Forecast to 2020

About the Database As A Service (DBaaS) Market

Organizations across industries embrace cost-effective DBaaS solutions to meet their complex database management requirement and outperform their competitors. The need to gain flexibility while driving down data costs, the exponential growth in data due to increased implementation of enterprise mobility, and the rapid adoption of cloud computing positively impact the market growth.

In today’s world of information, every industry is experiencing disruptive changes in the way businesses are done worldwide. The generation of exponential data volumes in the digital universe is driven by the higher adoption of cloud services. Organizations will continue creating and consuming data on multiple devices. Some of the industry verticals such as healthcare, retail and financial services are among the most data-driven industries.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global database as a service (DBaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 65.49% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global database as a service (DBaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we considered revenue generated from both SQL and Non SQL (NoSQL) databases.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Database As A Service (DBaaS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon Web Service

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

Other prominent vendors

• Accenture

• CenturyLink

• CSC

• EMC

• Google

• HOSTING

• HP

• Rackspace

• Redcentric

• Salesforce.com

• SAP

• Tesora

Market driver

• Ease of use

Market challenge

• Data integration issues

Market trend

• Proliferation of digital data

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Segmentation of global DBaaS market by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by type of service

• Segmentation of global DBaaS market by type of service

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global DBaaS market by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Market drivers

• Ease of use

• Effective disaster management

• Reduced spending on IT infrastructure

• Increased collaboration

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Privacy and security issues

• Bandwidth and connectivity issues

• Data integration issues

• Implementation challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Proliferation of digital data

• Increase in mobility solutions

• Rise in demand for data recovery services

• Emergence of cloud brokerage services

• Stringent monitoring compliances

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Major vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

Continued…….

