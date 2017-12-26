Confectionery Sector in Peru Market 2017:Key Players –Nestle, Mondelez International In,The Hershey Company, Carozzi S.A

Confectionery Sector in Peru

Summary

Rising disposable income and falling unemployment rates are driving the growth of the Peruvian Confectionery sector. Of the three markets, Chocolate led in both value and volume terms, while the Sugar Confectionery market is expected to record the fastest value growth during the forecast period (2016-2021). Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for majority share in the distribution of Confectionery products in the country. Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material, while Rigid Plastics is forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. Nestle, Mondelez International, Inc and The Hershey Company are the leading market players in the Peruvian Confectionery sector.

Country Profile report on the Confectionery sector in Peru provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021.

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Chocolate, Gum, and Sugar Confectionery with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as Cash & Carries and warehouse Clubs, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and others; Pack data for: Carton, Film, Bag/Sachet, Tub, Wrapper, Bottle, and Tube.

Companies mentioned

Nestle

Mondelez International Inc

The Hershey Company

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG.

Carozzi S.A.

Arcor

La Iberica S.A.

Scope

- The per capita consumption of Confectionery is lower in Peru compared to the global and regional level.

- Chocolate is the largest market in value and volume terms in the Peruvian Confectionery sector.

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Peruvian Confectionery sector.

- Sublime is the leading value brand in the Peruvian Confectionery sector.

- Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used package material in the Peruvian Confectionery sector.

Key points

- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

- Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

- Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Confectionery products consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target

- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as GDP per capita, population (overall and breakdown by age), and consumer price index. It also covers a comparative analysis of political, economic, socio-demographic, and technological indicators (PEST) across 50 countries.

