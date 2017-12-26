Confectionery in China Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2021
Confectionery in China Market
SUMMARY
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Confectionery in China”
"Top Growth Opportunities: Confectionery in China", provides an overview of the Confectionery market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. propriety Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for confectionery producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Confectionery markets in China through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.
Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for confectionery producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within Chinese market. Improve your consumer targeting by understand who’s driving the market, what they want, and why
- A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for China, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period
- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
- Examples of international and Chinese-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs
Companies mentioned
Lianhua Supermarket
China Resources Vanguard
Wal-Mart China
Carrefour
RT Mart
Quik (Kuaike)
7-Eleven
FamilyMart
Kedi
Metro AG
Mars Incorporated
Mondelez International Inc
Nestle
Lotte Co
China is one of the largest confectionery markets globally with a value of over US$15.58bn. This combined with its strong forecast growth of 8.6% CAGR over the 2016-2021 period.
Contributing to this substantive growth is China’s burgeoning middle class. This segment of the population is increasingly urban and is developing western-leaning tastes. For many Chinese consumers’ confectionery products, especially cereal, are seen as healthy potential sources of Nutrients.
Among the top ten countries, the per capita expenditure in China is the second lowest in US$ terms, higher only to Malaysia, in 2016. However, China is expected to remain the fastest growing country in terms of per capita expenditure during 2016-2021.
