Furfural Market 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.31 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Furfural Market 2017-2021 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About Furfural

Furfural is an organic compound derived from agricultural wastes such as corncobs, wheat bran, sugarcane bagasse, and oats. Furfural is the building block for polymers and solid elastomers in petrochemicals products. In recent years, furfural derivatives such as furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA), 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), and polytetrahydrofuran (poly-THF) have gained importance as fuel resources. Furfural is manufactured by conventional methods such as the Quaker Oats process. Also, it is produced directly from grain milling and processing method. Furfural is a colorless and oily liquid with an almond-like aroma. Its properties include thermosetting, corrosion resistance, and physical stress resistance.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global furfural market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furfural market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of furfural.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Technavio's report, Global Furfural market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Harborchem

• Hongye holding group

• LENZING

• Penn A Kem

• TransFurans Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

• Furnova

• GoodRich Sugar

• hebeichem

• LINZI ORGANIC CHEMICAL

• Silvateam

• Tanin Sevnica

• TCI Chemicals

• Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

• Zibo Huaao Chemical

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625057-global-furfural-market-2017-2021

Market driver

• Growing global apparel market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in furfural prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing demand for green building

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global furfural market for furfural alcohol

• Global furfural market for solvents

• Global furfural market for others

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• North America – market size & forecast

• `ROW – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing demand for green building

• Growing medical tourism

• Shift toward natural ingredients in cosmetic products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor Overview

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625057-global-furfural-market-2017-2021

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)