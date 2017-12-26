Furfural Market 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.31 % and Forecast to 2021
About Furfural
Furfural is an organic compound derived from agricultural wastes such as corncobs, wheat bran, sugarcane bagasse, and oats. Furfural is the building block for polymers and solid elastomers in petrochemicals products. In recent years, furfural derivatives such as furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA), 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), and polytetrahydrofuran (poly-THF) have gained importance as fuel resources. Furfural is manufactured by conventional methods such as the Quaker Oats process. Also, it is produced directly from grain milling and processing method. Furfural is a colorless and oily liquid with an almond-like aroma. Its properties include thermosetting, corrosion resistance, and physical stress resistance.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global furfural market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furfural market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of furfural.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Technavio's report, Global Furfural market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Harborchem
• Hongye holding group
• LENZING
• Penn A Kem
• TransFurans Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
• Furnova
• GoodRich Sugar
• hebeichem
• LINZI ORGANIC CHEMICAL
• Silvateam
• Tanin Sevnica
• TCI Chemicals
• Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical
• Zibo Huaao Chemical
Market driver
• Growing global apparel market
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in furfural prices
Market trend
• Increasing demand for green building
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Global furfural market for furfural alcohol
• Global furfural market for solvents
• Global furfural market for others
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Europe – market size & forecast
• North America – market size & forecast
• `ROW – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing demand for green building
• Growing medical tourism
• Shift toward natural ingredients in cosmetic products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor Overview
Continued…….
