Commercial Vehicle Connectors Market 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.33 % and Forecast to 2021
About Commercial Vehicle Connectors
The connectors are used to connect subsections of circuits together. Generally, they are used when there is a requirement to disconnect the subsections like power inputs, peripheral connections, or boards. The connectors in automotive applications come in a variety of sizes, shapes, complexities, and quality levels. The market encompasses the connectors fitted in the commercial vehicles for various applications. The global commercial vehicle connectors market is competitive with the presence of several players in the market. However, top firms account for the maximum share of the global market owing to innovation in connectors. In addition, the global automotive connectors market is at the growth stage, and the demand for connectors from the mass segment is becoming crucial for their adoption. The growing electrification of commercial vehicles in terms of powertrain applications, chassis, and connectivity is increasing the demand for connectors in commercial vehicles.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle connectors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of the connectors fitted in the commercial vehicles produced across world.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Commercial Vehicle Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• TE Connectivity
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• YAZAKI
• Delphi Automotive
• Molex
Other prominent vendors
• Amphenol
• AVX
• Bosch
• DuPont
• NORMA Group
• Rosenberger
Market driver
• Increasing electronic applications in commercial vehicles
Market challenge
• Frequent change in market dynamics leading to shorter product life cycle
Market trend
• Derating wire harnesses to reduce weight and heat
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Evolution of automotive connectors and wiring harness
• Regulatory framework
• Commercial vehicle connectors: market dynamics
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Global commercial vehicle connectors market segmentation by vehicle type
• Global LCV connectors market
• Global HCV connectors market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of commercial vehicle connectors market by geography
• Commercial vehicle connectors market in APAC
• Commercial vehicle connectors market in EMEA
• Commercial vehicle connectors market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Innovations in connectors for commercial vehicles to pave the way for more safety benefits
• Derating wire harnesses to reduce weight and heat
• Induction of high-end optical fiber into the automobile sector
• Shifting focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• TE Connectivity
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• YAZAKI
• Delphi Automotive
• Molex
Continued…….
