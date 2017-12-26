Commercial Vehicle Connectors Market 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.33 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Commercial Vehicle Connectors

The connectors are used to connect subsections of circuits together. Generally, they are used when there is a requirement to disconnect the subsections like power inputs, peripheral connections, or boards. The connectors in automotive applications come in a variety of sizes, shapes, complexities, and quality levels. The market encompasses the connectors fitted in the commercial vehicles for various applications. The global commercial vehicle connectors market is competitive with the presence of several players in the market. However, top firms account for the maximum share of the global market owing to innovation in connectors. In addition, the global automotive connectors market is at the growth stage, and the demand for connectors from the mass segment is becoming crucial for their adoption. The growing electrification of commercial vehicles in terms of powertrain applications, chassis, and connectivity is increasing the demand for connectors in commercial vehicles.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle connectors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of the connectors fitted in the commercial vehicles produced across world.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Commercial Vehicle Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• TE Connectivity

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• YAZAKI

• Delphi Automotive

• Molex

Other prominent vendors

• Amphenol

• AVX

• Bosch

• DuPont

• NORMA Group

• Rosenberger

Market driver

• Increasing electronic applications in commercial vehicles

Market challenge

• Frequent change in market dynamics leading to shorter product life cycle

Market trend

• Derating wire harnesses to reduce weight and heat

