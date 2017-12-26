Automotive IC - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive IC Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive IC Industry

Latest Report on Automotive IC Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Global Automotive IC market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Atmel

Infineon Technologies

Toshiba

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive IC in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

System Basis Chips (SBC)

Engine Management IC

Restraint System IC

Constant Current Relay Drivers (CCRD)

Constant Current Control IC for Transmission

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Some points from table of content:

Global Automotive IC Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive IC

1.2 Automotive IC Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive IC Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive IC Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 System Basis Chips (SBC)

1.2.4 Engine Management IC

1.2.5 Restraint System IC

1.2.6 Constant Current Relay Drivers (CCRD)

1.2.7 Constant Current Control IC for Transmission

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Automotive IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive IC Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive IC Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive IC Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive IC (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive IC Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive IC Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Automotive IC Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive IC Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Automotive IC Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Automotive IC Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Automotive IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive IC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive IC Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Automotive IC Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Automotive IC Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Automotive IC Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Automotive IC Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Automotive IC Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Automotive IC Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Automotive IC Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Automotive IC Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive IC Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Automotive IC Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Automotive IC Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Automotive IC Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive IC Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Automotive IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continued…….

