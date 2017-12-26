Private Label Food and Beverages Market 2017 APAC Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.53 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Private Label Food and Beverages

Private label products are manufactured or produced by one company and are offered under another company's brand name. These products are manufactured by third-parties or companies that specialize in the product but do not have any individual brand. They are usually cost-effective alternatives to the national or international branded products. Private label is available for a wide range of products like food and beverages, cosmetics, textiles, and web hosting.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the private label food and beverages market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the private label food and beverages market in APAC for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Private Label Food and Beverages Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AEON

• Seven & i Holdings

• Wal-Mart Stores

• WESFARMERS

• Woolworths





Market driver

• Affordable prices of private label products

Market challenge

• Presence of brand-conscious consumers

Market trend

• Growing digitization of private label

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

