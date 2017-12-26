Warehousing & Storage Services Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market

Warehousing & Storage Services Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market

This report studies the global Warehousing & Storage Services market, analyzes and researches the Warehousing & Storage Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

CEVA Logistics

DHL

GENCO

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

APL Logistics

FedEx

AmeriCold Logistics

3G Warehouse

MSC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Inventory-scanning Technologies

Temperature and Humidity Control Systems

Round-the-clock Security Monitoring

Warehousing & Storage Software

Others

Market segment by Application, Warehousing & Storage Services can be split into

Agriculture

Automotibe

Chemicals

Pharma & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Warehousing & Storage Services

1.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Advanced Inventory-scanning Technologies

1.3.2 Temperature and Humidity Control Systems

1.3.3 Round-the-clock Security Monitoring

1.3.4 Warehousing & Storage Software

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Agriculture

1.4.2 Automotibe

1.4.3 Chemicals

1.4.4 Pharma & Healthcare

1.4.5 Food & Beverages

1.4.6 Others

2 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CEVA Logistics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DHL

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 GENCO

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Mitsubishi Logistics

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 APL Logistics

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 FedEx

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 AmeriCold Logistics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 3G Warehouse

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 MSC

