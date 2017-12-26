Non-Life Insurance Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Non-Life Insurance Market
Description
This report studies the global Non-Life Insurance Market, analyzes and researches the Non-Life Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Bupa
DKV
Swiss Re
Pacific Prime
Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI)
Gen Re
Fubon
Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI)
First Capital Insurance Limited
Asertec, S.A.
Claveseguros Proseguros Nacionales Cia.
Ltda
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Health Insurance
Property Insurance
Cargo Insurance
Vehicle Insurance
Other
Market segment by Application, Non-Life Insurance can be split into
Personal
Commercial
Industrial
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Non-Life Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Non-Life Insurance
1.1 Non-Life Insurance Market Overview
1.1.1 Non-Life Insurance Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Non-Life Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Non-Life Insurance Market by Type
1.3.1 Health Insurance
1.3.2 Property Insurance
1.3.3 Cargo Insurance
1.3.4 Vehicle Insurance
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Non-Life Insurance Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Personal
1.4.2 Commercial
1.4.3 Industrial
2 Global Non-Life Insurance Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Non-Life Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Bupa
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 DKV
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Swiss Re
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Pacific Prime
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Gen Re
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Fubon
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
………..CONTINUED
