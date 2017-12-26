Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Non-Life Insurance Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Non-Life Insurance Market

Description

This report studies the global Non-Life Insurance Market, analyzes and researches the Non-Life Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Bupa 
DKV 
Swiss Re 
Pacific Prime 
Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI) 
Gen Re 
Fubon 
Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI) 
First Capital Insurance Limited 
Asertec, S.A. 
Claveseguros Proseguros Nacionales Cia. 
Ltda

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Health Insurance 
Property Insurance 
Cargo Insurance 
Vehicle Insurance 
Other

Market segment by Application, Non-Life Insurance can be split into 
Personal 
Commercial 
Industrial

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Non-Life Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Non-Life Insurance 
1.1 Non-Life Insurance Market Overview 
1.1.1 Non-Life Insurance Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Non-Life Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Non-Life Insurance Market by Type 
1.3.1 Health Insurance 
1.3.2 Property Insurance 
1.3.3 Cargo Insurance 
1.3.4 Vehicle Insurance 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Non-Life Insurance Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Personal 
1.4.2 Commercial 
1.4.3 Industrial

2 Global Non-Life Insurance Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Non-Life Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Bupa 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 DKV 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Swiss Re 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Pacific Prime 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Gen Re 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Fubon 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Non-Life Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 

………..CONTINUED

