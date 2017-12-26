Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Professional Nail Care Products Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

Global Professional Nail Care Products Market

Description

This report studies Professional Nail Care Products in Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 

Akzentz 
Alessandro 
China Glaze 
CND (Revlon) 
Essie (L'Oreal) 
Gelish (Hand and Nail Harmony) 
LCN International 
Nail Systems International 
OPI (Coty) 
Orly 
Peggy Sage 
Young Nails

 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Gels 
Long-wear Nail Polishes 
Nail Enhancements 
Nail Polishes 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Female 
Male

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Professional Nail Care Products Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.1.1 Definition of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.1.2 Specifications of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.2 Classification of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.2.1 Gels 
1.2.2 Long-wear Nail Polishes 
1.2.3 Nail Enhancements 
1.2.4 Nail Polishes 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Applications of Professional Nail Care Products 
1.3.1 Female 
1.3.2 Male 
1.3.3 Application 3 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Professional Nail Care Products 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Professional Nail Care Products 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Professional Nail Care Products 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Professional Nail Care Products

………..

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Professional Nail Care Products 
8.1 Akzentz 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Akzentz 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Akzentz 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Alessandro 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Alessandro 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Alessandro 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 China Glaze 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 China Glaze 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 China Glaze 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 CND (Revlon) 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 CND (Revlon) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 CND (Revlon) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Essie (L'Oreal) 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Essie (L'Oreal) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Essie (L'Oreal) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Gelish (Hand and Nail Harmony) 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Gelish (Hand and Nail Harmony) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Gelish (Hand and Nail Harmony) 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 LCN International 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 LCN International 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 LCN International 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Nail Systems International 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Nail Systems International 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Nail Systems International 2016 Professional Nail Care Products Business Region Distribution Analysis 

