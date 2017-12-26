Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market 2017 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Aircraft Lighting Systems Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Dynamic operational environments in aerospace industry demands high reliability and flexibility of the aircrafts to overcome each operational challenge and to ensure safety of the passengers and crew. Effective usage of a wide combination of lights on an aircraft aids in addressing this challenge. Although the number of fatalities caused by improper usage of lights is comparatively lesser, lighting in an aircraft poses one of the major threats. Generally the overall lighting system in an aircraft can be differentiated into interior, exterior, service and emergency lighting system.

As competition among the existing aircraft operators is increasing and the differentiating factor is decreasing, aircraft operators are now focusing on enhancing the experience of the passengers during the travel. Interior lighting in aircrafts is one of the most important essentials of “the feel good” factor sensed by the passengers. This trend would change the dimension of overall interior lighting systems in the near future.

On the other hand, exterior lighting systems protect aircraft from possible mishaps such as plane crashes. For instance, anti-collision lights aids to spot every aircraft from and angle and also on the basis of light color the direction of the aircraft can be determined. Hence, the major functionality of exterior lighting systems is to facilitate clear visibility for pilots and also to detect presence of aircraft and other obstacles in the sky. Exterior lighting systems can be classifies on the basis of application into aircraft visibility, pilot visibility and specific purpose lighting.

Emergency Lighting systems are mostly used in signage in aircrafts whereas specific purpose lighting find their application mostly in Cargo bays, wheel wells, equipment bays and fuelling panels to aid the service personnel to carry out their tasks.

With regards to technology used in lighting, technological advancement has aided aircraft operators to choose from a wide range of available technologies such as LEDs, OLEDs, Incandescence, Electro/ Photo luminescent, fluorescent and strobe lights are the majorly used type of technologies. LEDs and OLEDs are one of the newest and most widely used types of lighting systems due to their light weight and high efficiency.

Aircraft lighting Systems, on the basis of supply can be segmented into five major segments which includes North & South America, Asia- Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast is provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Aircraft Lighting Systems market and future opportunities are provided in the report. This report on the Global Aircraft Lighting Systems identifies many such insights and M&A opportunities, besides providing a detailed analysis of the Aircraft Lighting Systems market.

Sample Companies Profiled in this Report are:

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

B/E Aerospace Inc

Goodrich Corporation

Diehl Aerospace GmbH.

Table of content:

1. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis

4. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Aircraft Lighting Systems Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

5. Aircraft Lighting Systems - Market Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors

6. Aircraft Lighting Systems - Market By Aircraft Type

6.1. Commercial Aircraft

6.2. Military Aircraft

6.3. Cargo Aircraft

7. Aircraft Lighting Systems - Market By Interior Lighting Application

7.1. Cockpit Lighting

7.1.1. Radio navigation system lighting

7.1.2. Compass lighting

7.1.3. Fuel Panels lighting

7.1.4. Engine indication lighting

7.1.5. Others

7.2. Cabin Lighting

7.2.1. Floor/ Wall/ Ceiling Lighting

7.2.2. Reading Lights

7.2.3. Lavatory Lighting

7.2.4. Signage Lighting

7.3. Emergency Lighting

8. Aircraft Lighting Systems - Market By Exterior Lighting Application

8.1. Aircraft Visibility Lighting

8.1.1. Navigation / Position Lights

8.1.2. Beacon Lights / Anti- Collision Lights

8.1.3. Strobe lights

8.2. Pilot Visibility Lighting

8.2.1. Taxi Lights

8.2.2. Runway Turnoff Lights

8.2.3. Landing Lights

8.2.4. Wing Inspection Lights

8.3. Specific Purpose Lighting

8.3.1. Logo Lights

8.3.2. Search Lights

8.3.3. Formation Lights

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Exit Marking Signs

8.5. General Cabin Illumination

8.6. Floor Escape Path

8.7. Exterior Emergency Lighting

9. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market - By Service Lighting Application

9.1. Cargo bays

9.2. Wheel wells

9.3. Equipment bays

9.4. Fueling panels

9.5. Others

10. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market By Lighting Type

10.1. LED

10.2. OLED

10.3. Incandescence

10.4. Electro-luminescent

10.5. Photo luminescent

10.6. Fluorescence

10.7. Strobe

10.8. Others

11. Aircraft Lighting Systems Market By Geography

11.1. North America

11.2. South America

11.3. Europe

11.4. APAC

11.5. ROW

12. Market Entropy

12.1. New Product Launches

12.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership

13. Company Profiles (Overviews, Financials, Product Portfolio, Developments, SWOT Analysis).

13.1. United Technologies Corporation.

13.2. Honeywell International Inc.

13.3. B/E Aerospace Inc.

13.4. Goodrich Corporation

13.5. Diehl Aerospace GmbH

13.6. Astronics Corporation

13.7. Zodiac Aerospace

13.8. Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

13.9. Aveo Engineering Group, s.r.o.

13.10. STG Aerospace Limited

*More than 30 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"

14. Appendix

14.1. Abbreviations

14.2. Sources

14.3. Research Methodology

14.4. Bibliography

14.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

14.6. Disclaimer

