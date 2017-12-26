Bazista launches the Beta 1.0 version of a blockchain based e-commerce platform

Bazista logo Bazista main page Bazista Product page

TALLIN, ESTONIA , December 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bazista is ready to present a working prototype of the marketplace, which will enable to start trading using decentralized money. Current version will support both Bitcoin and Ether, looking to integrate other currencies and it’s own token during the early months of the next year, after the end of the ICO campaign.During the past few month Bazista has been developed under the strong guidance of several top blockchain experts, who have greatly helped the team to finalize key features of the platform, it’s positioning and consumer launch strategy with India selected as a priority market.“We really wanted to show the community that we are different from 90% of the projects doing an ICO” – Bazista CEO Vakhtang Abuladze says – “that is why we were so focused on finalizing the product ahead of the ICO”. Even though the development of the MVP took a longer period of time than it was essentially planned – Bazista prototype is a way beyond basic functions that you expect to see on the early stages.Of course, users will be able to start buying and selling things on Bazista, but what is more important the platform will support the promoter feature right on it’s first steps. This is a completely new way to get into the cryptocurrency game rather than mining or investing, allowing younger users to join and earn decentralized money by capitalizing their social media assets. With all the hype around decentralized money these days, Bazista could become the real game changer which will push the industry further to new digital economy era.Earlier this month Bazista has announced start of the recruitment campaign encouraging first sellers and promoters to join special telegram channel and be the first to register once the platform is live. The company will reward users who attract first buyers and sellers to the platform and is another unique way to earn the platform’s tokens, besides ICO and bounty campaigns, which are also live at the moment.First sellers will enjoy a commission free period until the 2nd half of 2018, after the full scope launch of the platform in India the company will start providing customer service support and taking a maximum operational commission of 4%.Please visit https://Bazista.com/en Mail: community@bazista.com

Bazista is a new generation e-commerce marketplace using digital money as a method of payment