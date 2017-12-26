United Kingdom (UK) Future of Foodservice Market 2017:Key Players –AMT Coffee, Burger King,Caffé Ritazza, Domino’s Pizza

United Kingdom (UK) Future of Foodservice Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “United Kingdom (UK) - The Future of Foodservice”

Summary

"United Kingdom (UK) - The Future of Foodservice to 2021", published by provides extensive insight and analysis of the UK’s Foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The value of the UK’s foodservice market increased at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2014-2016. However, changes within the market has made competition fierce and a deep understanding vital. Fuelled by a growing 'coffee culture'” across the country, operators have become keen to offer ‘everything to everybody’, eroding traditional channel lines. Shifting consumer preferences towards ‘ultra-convenience’, coupled with the emergence of food delivery companies will allow rapid growth of the takeaway sector in future years. Traditionally ‘safe’ channels such as QSR find themselves increasingly threatened by the evolution of high quality fast-casual operators. Despite these changes, key opportunity areas exist for both operators and suppliers in future years.

The report includes –

- Overview of the UK’s macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the UK’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within the UK’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the UK population.

- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the UK foodservice market.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2659629-united-kingdom-uk-the-future-of-foodservice-to-2021

Companies mentioned

AMT Coffee

Burger King

Caffé Nero

Caffé Ritazza

Coffee #1

Costa Coffee

Deliveroo

Domino’s Pizza

Enterprise Inns

Five Guys

Frankie & Benny’s

Greene

Scope

- The trend towards “ultra convenience” amongst consumers, advancements in mobile technology and the emergence of numerous delivery companies (Deliveroo, Hungry House, Hubbub) will see the UK’s takeaway sector grow at a faster pace than dine-in meal occasions between 2016-2021.

- A growing “coffee culture” has given the coffee & tea shop channel the highest penetration frequency across the foodservice market with 47% of consumers having visited in the past week.

- Operators’ expanding their food offerings to provide ‘everything to everybody’ has created convergence within the UK’s foodservice market, intensifying the level of competition both within and among channels.

Key points

- Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the UK’s foodservice market.

..CONTINUED

About US

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars