Coffee Brazil Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

The analysts forecast the coffee market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% by revenue and 1.19% by volume during 2015-2019.

Brazil Coffee Market

Description

Coffee is a caffeine beverage brewed from roasted coffee beans. Coffee is cultivated in 70 countries, mostly in the Americas, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, and is one of the primary exported commodities. The two most common grown crops are Arabica and Robusta.

Coffee is an essential part of the Brazilian history. The cultivation of coffee started in the north of Brazil, which then spread throughout the country. By 1820, coffee became the most exported product in Brazil, with Brazilian coffee leading the global coffee market. Currently, Brazil is the largest coffee exporter in the world. The future of the coffee market is expected to be pricy, because the climatic conditions have affected large producers and exporters of coffee in the country.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the coffee market in Brazil for 2015-2019. The report provides data on the following segments of the market:

• By-product type: Robusta, Arabica, and instant

• Value chain

• Product life cycle

• By distribution channel: supermarkets, independent retailers, service stations, convenience stores, and others

The Coffee Market in Brazil 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report includes a comprehensive discussion of the market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.

Key Vendors

• 3 Corações

• D.E. Master Blenders 1753

• Melitta do Brasil Indústria e Comércio

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allcoffee

• Cafe do Ponto

• Café Santa Clara

• Nicchio Café

• O'Coffee

• Strauss Group

Market Driver

• High Demand for Arabica Coffee

Market Challenge

• Rise in Raw Material Prices

Market Trend

• Coffee Capsules

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space and what is their portfolio matrix?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What is the competitive landscape as characterized by geography?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

