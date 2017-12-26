Face Make-up Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global face make-up market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Face Make-up Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Face Make-up Market 2016-2020 “Research To Its Database.
In 2015, the face make-up segment was the highest revenue generator in the global color cosmetics market, accounting for 37.46% of its revenue. In the US, bronzers and blushers were the top-selling beauty products in 2015, with sales increasing due to the rise of the contouring and face mapping trends. Smashbox’s Step-By-Step Contour Kit is one of Sephora's top three contour brands. The New Dimension collection by Estée Lauder includes a shape and fill expert serum, expert liquid tape, shape and sculpt face kit, and shape and sculpt eye kit. These products have seen considerable demand in the global face make-up market, with consumers being influenced by celebrity styles and the latest trends.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global face make-up market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of the following face make-up products:
• Foundation (includes primer, BB cream, and contouring products)
• Face powder
• Blush
• Concealer
• Bronzer
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
The Global Face Make-Up Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Coty
• Estée Lauder
• L'Oréal
• LVMH
• Shiseido
Other prominent vendors
• Amway
• Aveda
• Avon Products
• BABOR
• Chanel
• Clarins
• Kao
• Lotus Herbals
• Mary Kay
• Natura
• Nature Republic
• Boticário
• Oriflame
• Revlon
Market driver
• Demand for BB and CC creams
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Demand for contouring make-up products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Segmentation of market by product type 2015-2020
• Global foundation market
• Global face powder market
• Global blush market
• Global concealer market
• Global bronzer market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global face make-up market by geography 2015-2020
• Face make-up market in Americas
• Face make-up market in Europe
• Face make-up market in APAC
• Face make-up market in MEA
PART 08: Key leading countries
• US
• China
• Brazil
PART 09: Market drivers
• Marketing initiatives using social media platforms
• Demand for BB and CC creams
• Product innovation
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals
• Threat from counterfeit products
• Limitations on product testing
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Demand for contouring make-up products
• Increased demand for multifunctional products
• Leveraging digital technology
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitor landscape
• Major market vendors
• Competitor benchmarking
• Coty
• Estée Lauder
• L’Oréal
• LVMH
• Shiseido
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
