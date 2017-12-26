Face Make-up Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global face make-up market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Face Make-up Market

Description

In 2015, the face make-up segment was the highest revenue generator in the global color cosmetics market, accounting for 37.46% of its revenue. In the US, bronzers and blushers were the top-selling beauty products in 2015, with sales increasing due to the rise of the contouring and face mapping trends. Smashbox’s Step-By-Step Contour Kit is one of Sephora's top three contour brands. The New Dimension collection by Estée Lauder includes a shape and fill expert serum, expert liquid tape, shape and sculpt face kit, and shape and sculpt eye kit. These products have seen considerable demand in the global face make-up market, with consumers being influenced by celebrity styles and the latest trends.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global face make-up market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of the following face make-up products:

• Foundation (includes primer, BB cream, and contouring products)

• Face powder

• Blush

• Concealer

• Bronzer

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The Global Face Make-Up Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coty

• Estée Lauder

• L'Oréal

• LVMH

• Shiseido

Other prominent vendors

• Amway

• Aveda

• Avon Products

• BABOR

• Chanel

• Clarins

• Kao

• Lotus Herbals

• Mary Kay

• Natura

• Nature Republic

• Boticário

• Oriflame

• Revlon

Market driver

• Demand for BB and CC creams

Market challenge

• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals

Market trend

• Demand for contouring make-up products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Segmentation of market by product type 2015-2020

• Global foundation market

• Global face powder market

• Global blush market

• Global concealer market

• Global bronzer market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global face make-up market by geography 2015-2020

• Face make-up market in Americas

• Face make-up market in Europe

• Face make-up market in APAC

• Face make-up market in MEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Brazil

PART 09: Market drivers

• Marketing initiatives using social media platforms

• Demand for BB and CC creams

• Product innovation

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals

• Threat from counterfeit products

• Limitations on product testing

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Demand for contouring make-up products

• Increased demand for multifunctional products

• Leveraging digital technology

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitor landscape

• Major market vendors

• Competitor benchmarking

• Coty

• Estée Lauder

• L’Oréal

• LVMH

• Shiseido

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED