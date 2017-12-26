Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Face Make-up Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global face make-up market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2016-2020. 

Global Face Make-up Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Face Make-up Market 2016-2020 “Research To Its Database.

In 2015, the face make-up segment was the highest revenue generator in the global color cosmetics market, accounting for 37.46% of its revenue. In the US, bronzers and blushers were the top-selling beauty products in 2015, with sales increasing due to the rise of the contouring and face mapping trends. Smashbox’s Step-By-Step Contour Kit is one of Sephora's top three contour brands. The New Dimension collection by Estée Lauder includes a shape and fill expert serum, expert liquid tape, shape and sculpt face kit, and shape and sculpt eye kit. These products have seen considerable demand in the global face make-up market, with consumers being influenced by celebrity styles and the latest trends. 

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global face make-up market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of the following face make-up products: 
• Foundation (includes primer, BB cream, and contouring products) 
• Face powder 
• Blush 
• Concealer 
• Bronzer 

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• MEA 

The Global Face Make-Up Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

Key vendors 
• Coty 
• Estée Lauder 
• L'Oréal 
• LVMH 
• Shiseido 

Other prominent vendors 
• Amway 
• Aveda 
• Avon Products 
• BABOR 
• Chanel 
• Clarins 
• Kao 
• Lotus Herbals 
• Mary Kay 
• Natura 
• Nature Republic 
• Boticário 
• Oriflame 
• Revlon 

Market driver 
• Demand for BB and CC creams 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market challenge 
• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market trend 
• Demand for contouring make-up products 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 
• Highlights 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
• Market overview 
• Top-vendor offerings 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
• Research methodology 
• Economic indicators 

PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type 
• Segmentation of market by product type 2015-2020 
• Global foundation market 
• Global face powder market 
• Global blush market 
• Global concealer market 
• Global bronzer market 

PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
• Segmentation of global face make-up market by geography 2015-2020 
• Face make-up market in Americas 
• Face make-up market in Europe 
• Face make-up market in APAC 
• Face make-up market in MEA 

PART 08: Key leading countries 
• US 
• China 
• Brazil 

PART 09: Market drivers 
• Marketing initiatives using social media platforms 
• Demand for BB and CC creams 
• Product innovation 

PART 10: Impact of drivers 

PART 11: Market challenges 
• Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals 
• Threat from counterfeit products 
• Limitations on product testing 

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 13: Market trends 
• Demand for contouring make-up products 
• Increased demand for multifunctional products 
• Leveraging digital technology 

PART 14: Vendor landscape 
• Competitor landscape 
• Major market vendors 
• Competitor benchmarking 
• Coty 
• Estée Lauder 
• L’Oréal 
• LVMH 
• Shiseido 
• Other prominent vendors 

………..CONTINUED

 

About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

