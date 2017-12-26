DNA Sequencing Products 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.75% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global DNA sequencing products market to grow at a CAGR of 18.75% during the period 2016-2020.

Global DNA Sequencing Products Market

Description

DNA sequencing is categorized into first-generation, second- and next-generation, and emerging technologies. Emerging DNA sequencing technologies are cost-effective and offer more rapid and accurate results than other generation technologies. These technologies find application in the areas of diagnostics, drug and biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and agriculture and animal research.

Since its introduction in 2010, next-generation DNA sequencing has developed rapidly. It offers insights into various areas of science, particularly healthcare and genomic research. However, available DNA sequencing technologies create significant financial complications for laboratories, increasing the pressure on maintaining the expenses for biomedical research. This has increased the demand for less expensive instruments and the need for cost-effective procedures. It has also increased the emphasis on enhancing aspects of sample preparation and expanding the simplicity of the work process for greater proficiency.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global DNA sequencing products market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we consider revenue generated from the sale of equipment, reagents, and consumables used in DNA sequencing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global DNA Sequencing Products Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Illumina

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Roche Diagnostics

• Pacific Biosciences

Other prominent vendors

• AC-Gen Reading Life

• Agilent Technologies

• Beckman Coulter

• Cofactor Genomics

• DNA Link

• Eurofins MWG Operon

• Expression Analysis

• GE HealthCare

• Ototgenetics

• Oxford Nanopore

Market driver

• Development of rapid sequencing platforms

Market driver

Market challenge

• Limitations of DNA sequencing technology

Market challenge

Market trend

• Advances in personalized medicine

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

