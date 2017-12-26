Acoustic Insulation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.83% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Acoustic Insulation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

Acoustic Insulation Market 2017

Acoustic insulation prevents or reduces the sound transmission by using acoustic insulation materials. It helps to prevent or minimalize the surrounding sound from the interior or exterior spaces by creating a barrier between them. The sound waves are transmitted through the building structures such as ceilings, walls, and floors by creating vibrations. Acoustic insulation materials convert the sound and vibration energy into minor heat energy and thus helps in soundproofing. The choice of acoustic insulation materials and its design are the critical aspects to be considered for the efficient acoustic insulation. Acoustic insulation reduces airborne noise transferring through voids and cavities; and is mainly employed in building and construction, transportation, and industrial end-user industries. Acoustic insulating materials possess unique sound absorption properties and thus decreases the sound and acoustic reverberation.

The analysts forecast the global acoustic insulation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acoustic insulation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Acoustic Insulation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• Knauf Insulation

• Owens Corning

• Rockwool International

• Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors

• Acoustical Surfaces

• Armacell

• BASF

• Fletcher Insulation

• HUTCHINSON

• Johns Manville

• Paroc Group

Market driver

• Growth in construction sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Low awareness about acoustic insulation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• APAC dominating the market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Global acoustic insulation market by type

• Global stone wool acoustic insulation market

• Global glass wool acoustic insulation market

• Global foamed plastics acoustic insulation market

• Global others acoustic insulation market

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER INDUSTRY

• Global acoustic insulation market by end-user industry

• Global acoustic insulation market for building and construction

• Global acoustic insulation market for transportation

• Global acoustic insulation market for industrial

PART 08: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• Global acoustic insulation market by geography

• Acoustic insulation market in APAC

• Acoustic insulation market in the Americas

• Acoustic insulation market in EMEA

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• APAC dominating the market

• Growth in automotive industry

• Increasing adoption of aerogel

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• 3M

• Knauf Insulation

• Owens Corning

• Rockwool International

• Saint-Gobain

..…..Continued