Functional Textile Finishing Agents 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.30% and Forecast to 2021

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017

Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria. Water and oil repellent finishes are used to lower the surface tension of the fabric and change the surface characteristics.

The analysts forecast the global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional textile finishing agents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Bayer

• Huntsman Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

• Archroma

• Evonik Industries

• FCL

• HT Fine Chemical

• KAPP-CHEMIE

• NICCA CHEMICAL

• OMNOVA Solutions

• Organic Dyes and Pigments

• Pulcra Chemicals

• Resil Chemicals

• Rudolf

• The Lubrizol Corporation

Market driver

• Growing demand for finishing chemicals

Market driver

• Growing demand for finishing chemicals

Market challenge

• Toxicity of chemicals in functional textile finishing agents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles

Market trend

• Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Repellent and release – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Flame retardant – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Antimicrobial and antibacterial – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Temperature regulation – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Durable press and wrinkle resistant – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles

• Rising use of bio-auxiliaries and environment-friendly finishing agents

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• BASF

• Bayer

• Huntsman Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• The Dow Chemical Company

..…..Continued