dynaCERT receives orders after client confirms 17.5% reduction in fuel consumption in stationary diesel generator

dynaCERT technology compellingly lowers pollution levels; reduces greenhouse gases ~50%, increases fuel-savings up to 19.2%, and lowers maintenance costs.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

Some very significant names (Loblaw, The Beer Store, IFS Logistics Freight Systems) are now testing dynaCERT’s HG-1 technology -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) is poised for upward revaluation in 2018.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) last week announced that the Company has received orders for 520 of its new HydraGEN™ HG1-45 model units from a major new group of end users in Germany. The orders follow testing by KWK GmbH on a Perkins Bio-Diesel Generator with controls that monitor output power and fuel consumption. In the first few weeks of testing with the HydraGEN™ HG1-45, initial fuel consumption of the generator was reduced by 6%. As testing progressed, with adjustments of the HydraGEN™ using the Smart ECU, the engine was able to achieve and maintain a minimum of 17.5% reduction in fuel consumption and the resulting reduction of carbon emissions.

This latest news is stellar, dynaCERT engineers were able to monitor and control the HG1-45 Unit remotely from across the Atlantic Ocean in order to optimize the fuel consumption reduction (achieving a 17.5% reduction in fuel consumption). No doubt dynaCERT will be able to leverage off this success and see it translate into a major sales catalysts for not only the stationary power generation market (the immediately addressable market in Europe for stationary diesel-powered generators is approximately 125,000 installations), but the larger market globally for all diesel powered engines. For example, in Q4-2017 dynaCERT hosted hundreds of executives from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), whose members manage over 10 million trucks and 5 million buses in the India market. The AIMTC acknowledges India is plagued with sever smog and traffic accidents caused by carbon emissions. The Chairman of AIMTC commented, "India needs dynaCERT's technology for future growth and to bring down the ever increasing and alarming pollution levels."

dynaCERT's proprietary HG-1 unit, targeting diesel burning class 6 - 8 engines of transport trucks, is nothing short of revolutionary; the CERT in dynaCERT stands for “Combustion Emission Reduction Technology” -- the technology increases fuel-savings up to 19.2%, reduces greenhouse gases ~30%-50%, reduces particulate matter ~65%, creates a cleaner burn (significantly reducing carbon fouling), reduces diesel emission fluid use by ~30%, increases torque, and extends engine oil life. The independent testing firm, PIT Group, has verified dynaCERT's HG-1 units reduce emission CO by 48.1%, THC by 50.0%, and NOx by 46.1%.

dynaCERT has two HG-1 lines; 1) an all-new HG1 4.5T Unit (sales expected to be launched in early 2018) for 10 to 15 litre turbo diesel engines such as for the Class 6-8 truck market, off-road equipment & power generator market, and 2) its current HG1 2.5T Unit for 5-10 litre turbo diesel engines which lends itself mainly to smaller trucks such as used in many overseas countries such as India and smaller diesel-powered machinery. The HG units use a smart-ECU to interface with a trucks diesel engine computer and regulates the injection on-demand of pure elemental hydrogen and oxygen (produced by the HG unit). dynaCERT also has a new HG-2 unit that is set to hit commercialization in early 2018 targeting initially refrigerated trailers -- this market is enormous and is expected to be well received. A remarkable 2018 appears in store for dynaCERT shareholders.

The following research links have been identified for further DD on dynaCERT Inc.:

- dynaCERT Inc. corporate website: http://www.dynacert.com

- SEDAR Filings for dynaCERT: http://sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00020269

- Recent Technology Journal review of dynaCERT: http://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.