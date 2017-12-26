Automotive Suspension System 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.03% and Forecast to 2021
Automotive Suspension System Market 2017
An automotive suspension system is a combination of springs, shock absorbers, and linkages that enable the relative motion between the vehicle and wheels. Horsepower, torque, and acceleration are important factors that affect the performance of an automobile. However, for all these factors to drive the performance of an automobile, wheels of the vehicle should be in contact with the ground or road, which is enabled by the suspension system of the automobile.
The analysts forecast the global automotive suspension system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive suspension system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive suspension system.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Suspension System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BWI Group
• Continental
• Magneti Marelli
• Tenneco
Other prominent vendors
• LORD Corporation
• Mando
• thyssenkrupp Bilstein
Market driver
• Electronic suspension systems for efficient ride handling and safety
Market driver
Market challenge
• High replacement cost of individual components
Market challenge
Market trend
• Multimode suspension system
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
• Classification of suspension systems
• Market dynamics
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE
• Global automotive suspension system market by vehicle type
• Global automotive suspension system market for passenger cars
• Global automotive suspension system market for commercial vehicles
PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
• Global automotive suspension system market by geography
• Automotive suspension system market in APAC
• Automotive suspension system market in EMEA
• Automotive suspension system market in Americas
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Multimode suspension system
• eROT replacing hydraulic dampers
• MagneRide suspension system
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• BWI Group
• Continental
• Magneti Marelli
• Tenneco
..…..Continued
