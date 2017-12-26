Automotive Oxygen Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.46% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017

Automotive oxygen sensors are mainly used for determining the amount of unburnt oxygen in the exhaust gas after combustion. Modern vehicles following emission regulations equivalent to Euro 5 or USEPA emission standards are equipped with oxygen sensors in the exhaust tailpipes to determine the amount of air of fuel required for the next combustion cycle and for determining the effectiveness of the exhaust system of the vehicle. Automotive oxygen sensors detect whether the air-fuel mixture after combustion is lean or rich. If more fuel is used for a combustion cycle over the optimal mixture ratio of 14.7:1, then it results in high pollution and is called a rich mixture. Low amount of fuel and more amount of air result in a lean mixture, which forms harmful nitrogen oxide pollutants and undermines the engine's performance.

The analysts forecast the global automotive oxygen sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive oxygen sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales, and volume.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Delphi

• Denso

• Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

• Hyundai KEFICO

• NGK

• Pucheng Sensors

• United Automotive Electronic Systems

Market driver

• Rising penetration of downsized engines

Market driver

Market challenge

• Rising prices of zirconium and titanium

Market challenge

Market trend

• Titanium-based oxygen sensors to replace zirconium-based oxygen sensors

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



