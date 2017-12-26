Automotive Oxygen Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.46% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017
Automotive oxygen sensors are mainly used for determining the amount of unburnt oxygen in the exhaust gas after combustion. Modern vehicles following emission regulations equivalent to Euro 5 or USEPA emission standards are equipped with oxygen sensors in the exhaust tailpipes to determine the amount of air of fuel required for the next combustion cycle and for determining the effectiveness of the exhaust system of the vehicle. Automotive oxygen sensors detect whether the air-fuel mixture after combustion is lean or rich. If more fuel is used for a combustion cycle over the optimal mixture ratio of 14.7:1, then it results in high pollution and is called a rich mixture. Low amount of fuel and more amount of air result in a lean mixture, which forms harmful nitrogen oxide pollutants and undermines the engine's performance.
The analysts forecast the global automotive oxygen sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive oxygen sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales, and volume.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625040-global-automotive-oxygen-sensor-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Delphi
• Denso
• Robert Bosch
Other prominent vendors
• Hyundai KEFICO
• NGK
• Pucheng Sensors
• United Automotive Electronic Systems
Market driver
• Rising penetration of downsized engines
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Rising prices of zirconium and titanium
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Titanium-based oxygen sensors to replace zirconium-based oxygen sensors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625040-global-automotive-oxygen-sensor-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global automotive oxygen sensor market by application
• Global automotive oxygen sensor market for passenger vehicles
• Global automotive oxygen sensor market for commercial vehicles
PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
• Global automotive oxygen sensor market by geography
• Automotive oxygen sensor market in APAC
• Automotive oxygen sensor market in EMEA
• Automotive oxygen sensor market in Americas
PART 08: KEY LEADING COUNTRIES
• Key leading countries
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Adoption of wideband oxygen sensors
• Titanium-based oxygen sensors to replace zirconium-based oxygen sensors
• Intake type automotive oxygen sensor
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Delphi
• DENSO
• Robert Bosch
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here