Mastiff Offers Limited-time Discount on Party Planet for Nintendo Switch
Discount available through GameStop, EB Games, and Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch
From December 26, 2017 through January 1, 2018 (December 25 through December 31 in Canada) players can purchase Party Planet at the special discounted price of $29.99 in the United States, $39.99 in Canada, and 699 MEX$ in Mexico.
• Purchase Party Planet from GameStop: www.bit.ly/PartyPlanetGameStop
• Purchase Party Planet from EB Games: www.bit.ly/PartyPlanetEBGames
• Purchase Party Planet from the Nintendo eShop: www.bit.ly/PartyPlaneteShop
While supplies last, those who purchase Party Planet from GameStop or EB Games will also receive a free sticker sheet packaged inside the box.
Party Planet Features:
• A cornucopia of party games! Players will climb, run, jump, sail, rocket, shoot, and even putt their way across an exciting, animated, living world
• Level up and explore the planet! The more players explore the more games they’ll unlock, for a total of 30 family friendly games
• It wouldn’t be a party without friends! Up to 4 players can join in the fun for some friendly competitive or cooperative play
• Party anytime, anywhere! Enjoy single-player or local multiplayer gaming from just about anywhere on the planet with just one system and one game
About Party Planet
Published by Mastiff and developed by Teyon, Party Planet is a must-have compilation of games that perfectly complement Nintendo Switch by offering fun for everyone! Anyone, regardless of age or skill level, will have an absolute blast playing any of the 30 party games, 18 of which can be played with up to 4 players for some friendly cooperative or competitive play. And with the portability and versatility of Nintendo Switch, players can turn just about any location and venue into their own personal party for friends and family!
Everything from action, to puzzle, to sports...it’s all here in Party Planet!
For additional information about Party Planet and to watch the official trailer, view screenshots, and much more, please visit www.partyplanetgame.com.
About Mastiff
Founded in 2002 and celebrating their 15th Anniversary, Mastiff is a publisher of games on all platforms, including those from Sony Computer Entertainment, Microsoft, Nintendo, PC, and mobile devices including iPhone, iPad, Android devices and online gaming. With offices in San Francisco and Tokyo, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including FPS, RPG, adventure, casual, and music. For more information about Mastiff, please visit www.mastiff-games.com.
About Teyon
Teyon is a developer and digital publisher of video games for major platforms. Established in 2006 in Krakow, Poland, the company has since expanded, with offices in Lodz, Poland and Tokyo, Japan, which employ over 70 gaming enthusiasts. Using proprietary cross-platform technology, Teyon has been able to successfully release over 100 self-developed titles and has localized many more. For more information, visit www.teyon.com.
Gameplay and graphics © 2017 Teyon. The name Party Planet is a trademark of Mastiff, LLC. Trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. © 2017 Nintendo.
