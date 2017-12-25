PCW ULTRA FITE Sami Callihan/Johnny Ultra vs. The Great Muta/Penta El Zero M (c)

PCW ULTRA Anniversary 2K18 To Stream Live on FITE TV; U.S. Return of The Great Muta Will Be Available Live on FITE

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 25, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA, December 25, 2017 – Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, PCW ULTRA announced today that its January 19, 2018 professional wrestling event, Anniversary 2K18, will be available to watch on FITE TV. The event, headlined by Japanese Legend, The Great Muta, teaming with PCW ULTRA Champion, Penta El Zero M versus Sami Callihan and former PCW ULTRA Champion, Johnny Ultra, will stream live and globally on FITE TV for $14.99. FITE is an app that can be downloaded through the Google Play/iTunes app stores. FITE programming is also available at www.FITE.tv.

“Our Anniversary event is our biggest event to date,” commented Mike Scharnagl, owner of PCW®. “When we added one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of all-time, The Great Muta, to the card we took the event to a new level, and through FITE TV, we can now share it with the world.”

“We are thrilled to add PCW ULTRA to our programming on FITE TV,” said Michael Weber, COO for FITE. “PCW ULTRA offers a great mix of wrestling legends and upcoming stars in the world of pro wrestling. I can’t wait to watch their show on January 19th.”

“We look forward to having A2K18 and future events available on iPPV on FITE,” commented Scharnagl, “as well as past events for new fans of PCW ULTRA.”

Anniversary 2K18, with a 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT start time, also features a Tag Team Championship match pitting Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Janela versus the champions WARBEAST (Josef and Fatu); and a light heavyweight title match with emerging Japanese star, Ganseki Tanaka, challenging Southern California favorite, Douglas James.

The complete card, which is sponsored by Chemical Guys Car Care products, is:

Tag Team Grudge Match

Sami Callihan/Johnny Ultra vs. The Great Muta/Penta El Zero M (c)

PCW Tag Team Title Match

Jimmy Jacobs/Joey Janela vs. WARBEAST (c) (Fatu/Josef) with Kevin Sullivan

PCW Light Heavyweight Title Match

Ganseki Tanaka vs. Douglas James (c)

Brody King vs. Shane Stickland vs. Flip Gordon vs. AR Fox

Hammerstone vs. Brian Cage

Mariachi Loco vs. Kikutaro

Fenix vs. ACH

This event comes off the heels of PCW Refuse to Lose in December, in which Penta El Zero M defeated John Hennigan (now known as Johnny Ultra) to win the PCW ULTRA Championship. After the match, Hennigan seemed as if he was going congratulate the new 2-time champion; however he viciously attacked him, beating Penta with the belt and attempting to rip the champion’s mask off.

The two wrestlers were in a prior title match – a 3-way match – with Sami Callihan at PCW Second to None in July, which spurred an intense rivalry between Callihan and Penta El Zero M. Now, all three rivals will be joined in the ring by one of only three wrestlers to hold the NWA, AJPW Triple Crown and IWGP Heavyweight Championships, The Great Muta.

The event can be watched world-wide on FITE TV, ROKU and the FITE TV app. Visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/pcw-ultra-anniversary-2k18/2milr/ to order the event on iPPV.

Tickets and further information are available at PCWULTRA.com.

About PCW ULTRA (PCW)

Based in the heart of the South Bay of Los Angeles, PCW ULTRA (formerly Pacific Coast Wrestling) brings exciting, hard hitting professional wrestling action to Wilmington, CA. PCW offers a blend of Japanese strong style and old school pro wrestling (1970s and 80s NWA) and features some of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including former ECW, WWE and TNA Champion Rob Van Dam, lucha and AAA star, Johnny Ultra (aka John Hennigan/Johnny Mundo/John Morrison), Penta 0 M, WARBEAST, Shane Strickland, Alexander Hammerstone, Douglas James and more. For more information regarding PCW Ultra, please visit pcwultra.com or facebook.com/pcwultra.

PCW Contact

Mike Scharnagl, 855-707-2243 x 2 (Media, Business & Sponsorship Inquiries)

mikes@pacificcoastwrestling.com

About FITE

FITE brings premium combat sports programming to MMA, Boxing and Pro Wrestling fans to watch live on every screen - computer, tablet, phone and TV. The FITE mobile app works with any Wi-Fi connected television around the world as well as streaming devices such as Chromecast, PSX, Xbox, Apple TV and more. The app can be downloaded for free at iTunes Appstore or Google Play. FITE is a product of Flipps Media Inc, the digital entertainment company which allows users to cast video to connected TVs requiring no setup and no additional software.

FITE ROKU channel: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/174995/fite

For more information: fite.tv

FITE Contact

Michael Weber, 727-424-9938, Michael.weber@fite.tv



The Great Muta returns to the US - 1.19.18 - only at PCW ULTRA (PCWULTRA.com)