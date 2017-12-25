Happy Holidays from Premium Hardwood Flooring
It is that time of year again. When the weather outside is frightful and people move indoors to enjoy time by the fire. We here at HFSPremium want to wish you and your family a merry christmas and a happy new year.
This is our favourite time of year here at HFSPremium. It is the time when you can truly enjoy the beauty and comforts of the home you work so hard to build. Families gather for the holidays and kids come inside from the cold - home is a place where everyone can congregate as one away from the weather outside. In the winter months your home truly does become a sanctuary from the elements.
The holidays are about comfort, warm and security and here at HFSPremium we like to think that we are a part of that holiday feeling. We firmly believe that quality flooring is a part of that wonderful holiday experience. The family gathered by the fireplace or around the tree early in the morning, great hardwood floors can be a part of that tradition.
HFSPremium has been serving the needs of the Greater Toronto area for decades. We have established ourselves as the most trustworthy retailer store for premium hardwood flooring, that can deliver the best quality products at the most competitive prices in Canada. This Christmas or after make sure to visit us and come see what we can do for you and your family this holiday season.
From our entire family here at The Hardwood Flooring Store we wish you the safest and happiest of holidays. We will be here now and after the holidays ready to greet our customers and help them get started on that new holiday renovation project they have been thinking about or just to answer questions related to everything premium hardwood flooring.
Have a Happy Holidays and Safe New Year!
HFSPremium family
Specializing in hardwood flooring and laminates, we are focused on bringing the best possible value to our customers. Since 1950 the Ander family have satisfied over 250,000 customers, mostly do-it-yourselfers, with our friendly, knowledgeable staff, huge selection and our outstanding value. We have established excellent relationships with hardwood flooring manufacturers in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, and North America. With over 150 years of combined experience working in the hardwood flooring business, our knowledgeable staff will work with you to ensure you make an informed decision about your purchase. We pride ourselves in providing a very high level of customer service. We make sure each and every customer feels great about his or her purchase. Visit one of our showrooms to find the right type of flooring for you.
