INDONESIA : PROVISIONS ON THE IMPORT OF TOBACCO - 2018

Decree No: 84 of 2017 issued by the Minister of Trade on 02 November 2017

JAKARTA, JAVA, INDONESIA, December 25, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decree No: 84 of 2017 issued by the Minister of Trade on 02 November 2017 will come into effect on 02 January 2018 and will be applied to all imports of designated tobacco raw materials arriving in Indonesia on or after that date.

Tobacco refers to the whole leaves, leaves that are sliced or chopped and may also include leaves that have gone through a process of fermentation and have been mixed with other substances.

In 2017 Indonesia has imported tobacco raw materials from 49 countries of supply. The total import tonnage in 2016 was 81,502MT.

The new Decree will limit the import of tobacco raw materials to companies holding API-P (producer) or API-U (general) licenses. An import by API-U license holders is permitted to meet the needs of small and medium tobacco industries. API-P licences will be issued only to those companies which have submitted an import plan and an undertaking not to transfer the imported tobacco to non-producers. A condition for the issue of the API-P licensees is that the applicant must have a recommendation from the Ministry of Agriculture showing evidence of local tobacco absorbency. (local tobacco absorption plan).

Any import of tobacco raw materials must also be subject to verification in the country of loading by a surveyor appointed by the Minister of Trade. The surveyor must submit a monthly report on tobacco imports.