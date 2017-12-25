A Christmas Message from Bethlehem to the World

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

It is Christmas and Jesus/Yahushua, whose name means “God’s salvation” came to deliver sinners from their sins and to grant us the free gift of Eternal Life.

It is Christmas and Jesus/Yahushua – whose name means “God’s salvation” came into this world to save and deliver sinners from their sins and to grant us the free gift of Eternal Life.” — Michael Carey - Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This message is not just for Christians, but for all Jews and all Muslims, it is for everyone in this world. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 –from the Bible

It is all about our love for God and our love for all others, including our enemies. It is also all about relationship; it is not about religion and all sorts of works. Christ Jesus –Yahushua paid the ultimate price with His blood to redeem all mankind back to himself so that everyone that receives Him can have an amazing relationship with Him now, not just at some future date. The Kingdom of God is at hand and His Kingdom of God is within you, Jesus said, so open up the door and let the King of all kings, the King of Glory –Jesus-Yahushua in. Surrender and yield to His Lordship. God’s true Kingdom is one of peace, joy and Righteousness in the Holy Spirit, which we all desperately need. Who in their right mind would turn down the free gift of eternal life that comes through Jesus Christ our Lord?

This is the gospel message of love and we too must love God back the same way he loves us, He demonstrated His love by giving us His all. Love is action; it is not mere empty words. Love God with all of your heart, with all of your soul, with all of your mind and with all of your strength by genuinely giving Him all of your heart, all of your soul, all of your mind and all of your strength this Christmas. The promise from our Lord, “this do, and thou shalt live.” – Luke 10:28

These are the two commandments that the Messiah, the Christ, the Anointed one, our Savior and our Lord Jesus –Yahushua gave to us so that we can live and prosper. Please understand this current truth though, Jesus-Yahushua is no longer a baby in a manger, He is the King of the Universe and He sits at the right hand of our heavenly Father in heaven.

“Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these to commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” – Matthew 22: 37-40

The Jonathan Carey Foundation advocates for vulnerable children and people with disabilities and is located in the town of Bethlehem in New York State. Michael Carey is a Christian and he had to shout this truth from the housetops and at the same time we together operating in love cannot be silent as thousands of God’s children are being sexually assaulted and raped. The vast majority of these most of these heinous sex crimes are covered-up by institutions allowing sexual predators to escape justice. These are horrific atrocities that continue all across the world that severely damage vulnerable children and people with disabilities lives; we together must do everything within our power to stop this scourge. Michael Carey, the founder has a burning fire within that cannot be quenched, but must be released this Christmas as he sits in his home also in the town of Bethlehem watching the snow come down reminding him of this passage of scripture.

In the book of Isaiah from the Bible, the prophet Isaiah was sent by God to address a major problem within the hearts of the people at that time. I would encourage everyone to read the entire chapter to understand the significance of the prophet Isaiah’s task, but as you read, let the same words speak to you and all of us within the world now. These specific verses from Isaiah chapter one verses 16-17 will speak volumes to many;

“Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be white as snow…”

This evil spoken of is about people not caring for what is most dear to God’s heart-his children and all of the most vulnerable and needy, especially the fatherless and widows. We can be forgiven if neglectful and have sinned in these areas and get a fresh start, but we can and must now do everything within our power to honor God and help the most vulnerable and needy in our midst.

Here is another powerful truth from the Holy Scriptures that speaks to us regarding this as well;

“Defend the poor and fatherless: do justice to the afflicted and needy. Deliver the poor and needy: rid them out of the hand of the wicked.” - Psalm 82:3-4

Evil and gross wickedness are again being publicly exposed now in Australia. What is happening in Australia is tragically happening in many parts of the world. Countless vulnerable children and people with disabilities are being raped and used for sex by sexual predators and pedophiles that are being protected by Church and government institutional leaders. It is time to deal with this international humanitarian crisis and this dark stain upon society.

Within the last 11 days alone two major things have happened, first the New York Times further exposed the atrocities and cover-ups of sex crimes primarily in Catholic institutions and facilities in Australia and Cardinal Bernard Law’s death. What has surfaced once again in Australia is happening in many parts of the world just like the Catholic Church pedophile priest sex scandal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jw6tasomc. The wide-scale sexual assaults of the disabled and the purposeful cover-ups of these crimes within New York State are far worse than Australia. For over ten years Attorney General Cuomo and then Governor Andrew Cuomo have protected countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists within State run and private mental health facilities and group homes from firing and prosecution. This timeline proves years of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direct involvement.

http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2

Catholic Church leaders in New York State are looking the other way as thousands of women and children with disabilities are being raped in institutions and group homes. Pope Francis has been asked remove Church leaders in New York State that have chosen to look the other way and have been part of allowing these atrocities to continue. This truly is an international crisis and Pope Francis has been asked speak out and take dramatic actions to stop sexual predators from being able to prey on children and the disabled. What the Jonathan Carey Foundation is bringing to light is occurring in a far greater scope worldwide than the pedophile priest sex scandal exposed by the Boston Globe. Pope Francis’s actions along with many other Church leaders are critical now for significant changes and reforms to happen within the world. The Pope must start by removing all the Bishops and Cardinals involved in guarding the sexual predators and the Catholic Church Institution, instead of the most vulnerable. This damning New York Times news is incredibly important and the quotes below are extremely powerful.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/14/world/australia/australia-sexual-abuse-children.html

“Tens of thousands of children have been sexually abused in many Australian institutions,” said the report, which was particularly critical of Catholic organizations. “We will never know the true number. Whatever the number, it is a national tragedy, perpetrated over generations within many of our most trusted institutions.”

“It is not a case of a few rotten apples,” the report said. “Society’s major institutions have seriously failed. In many cases those failings have been exacerbated by a manifestly inadequate response to the abused person. The problems have been so widespread, and the nature of the abuse so heinous, that it is difficult to comprehend.”

It is important to repeat this quote again because of the significance of this statement;

“Society’s major institutions have seriously failed”

“This quote is true, it is a fact – the Catholic Church has failed in this area. New York State has failed in this area. Many people in top positions of authority in many different institutions have failed to protect our children and people with disabilities. We are at a defining moment in time to bring critical changes and to stop failing our children and the most vulnerable with disabilities. We must work together and do what is right and just to end decades of discrimination and ensure equal protections of laws.” – Michael Carey

Michael Carey was catapulted into a position of advocacy and was able to convince the New York Times to do the award winning “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series which became a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize. This extensive series exposed much of the horrific atrocities and should have led to major reforms, but tragically, Governor Cuomo chose to go the exact opposite direction and protect the system and his institutions, instead of the disabled.

This is what the New York Times Editorial Board wrote two and a half years following the first “Abused and Used” piece http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . Over four years have passed since and still nothing significant has been done to stop or prevent the rampant sexual assaults, rapes physical assaults, staggering numbers of deaths or the criminal cover-ups of most of these crimes. Major lifesaving and discrimination ending legislation to ensure cameras in facilities and transport vehicles and immediate direct reporting to 911 emergency call centers have all been blocked by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

These two portions below from “Protecting the Most Vulnerable” - New York Times Editorial Board - August 9, 2013 speak volumes;

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html

“Two-and-a-half years ago, The Times reported horrifying abuse of people with developmental disabilities or mental illnesses by state employees, who were rarely punished for it. Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised action. But too little appears to have changed.”

“There is much the governor could do. He could require surveillance cameras in these facilities, just as prisons have them. He could make sure that the police get more involved.”

Instead of protecting women and children with disabilities from being raped, Governor Cuomo chose to try to hide and conceal these crimes, numbering in the many thousands. All appeals to both Bishop Scharfenberger and Cardinal Dolan, the two top Catholic Church leaders in New York State with knowledge of these atrocities and cover-up of almost all, have gone ignored.

Here are the very last words from the Old Testament in the Bible from the book of Malachi Chapter 4 verses 5-6;

“Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord: And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.”

“It is time for all fathers, Church leaders, government leaders, household leaders, all fathers worldwide to turn their hearts to their children and also to all of God’s most vulnerable children, the orphaned, the abandoned, the abused, the fatherless and all people with disabilities. If we do so, watch these children’s hearts be turned toward God, their heavenly Father and to all other fathers and leaders. We desperately need God’s blessing from above which will come if we obey Him in this area. We desperately need a spiritual awakening worldwide now; everyone knows this to be true. If we ignore God’s voice speaking to us and not make some basic change, we can self destruct. Let’s individually and corporately turn our hearts to the children and defend the defenseless now in a huge way and let’s watch what amazing things God will do in this world, even possibly through you.” – Michael Carey

Here is the current list of investigative news pieces that began to be publicly released on December 1, 2017. These extremely damning reports follow extensive research by the Jonathan Carey Foundation and are found on Pope Francis News Today;

I would also encourage everyone to pray and simply do what God puts in your heart to do. Consider sponsoring an orphaned, abandoned or fatherless child through the Jonathan Carey Foundation which works with other reputable organizations including Hearts of the Father Outreach. We can rescue easily them all, if the Church alone turns and responds. God Bless you and your family and Merry Christmas!

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers