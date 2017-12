The expanding "super firm" of lawyers, lobbyist and consultants has grown geographically and in practice scope.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dillard & King, or DK as it is known, is a professional services firm employing lawyers, lobbyist and subject matter specialist working in a myriad of areas. And while the firm does traditional legal work, it is most well renowned for its work in crisis and risk management for the insurance industry along with government and regulatory affairs.The firm also has a national reputation working with Democratic candidates throughout the U.S., primarily in congressional and legislative races. The firm’s senior partners were most recently involved in the winning Alabama senatorial races.“We are an advisory firm: we advise corporations, insurance companies, insurance service companies and associations in matters relating to government affairs, compliance, risk management and crisis management”, said Dillard & King's senior partner Quintin L King, from the 26th floor of the firm’s offices on Michigan Avenue, overlooking Chicago’s Millennium Park. “Some of that advise is ‘legal’, but we go beyond the merely legal. We like to think we are here to offer our clients focused and practical resolutions, solutions if you will, for their problems, or, ideally, to offer advise that prevents problems from occurring in the first place.”As an example, Dillard & King was recently retained to advise several insurance companies on the insurability and risk factors prevalent in the medical marijuana growth and dispensary field: “We looked at everything from potential federal scrutiny, to basic potential tort liability” said Anthony Reeves, a firm associate who was part of the team that did the analysis. “It was a fascinating assignment. And because it is a relatively new business area throughout the US, it took some getting up to speed to know exactly where the potential for liability- not just lawsuits, but government action as well.”The firm was also brought in to act as crisis managers for an insured company whose warehouse burned down, damaging a four-block city area in a mid-sized Pennsylvania town. “It was important for us to get ahead of that incident, to set the tone and to have only one voice speaking to the media, the regulators and even law enforcement for the insured business.” “This is one way to control the narrative on this kind of matter. Being out front, open and proactive “said King. So far, no litigation has arisen from this incident and the firm is working with regulators on questions around potential hazardous material issues stemming from the fire.King, former President of the National Association of Insurance Litigation Management, is a nationally recognized expert on the tripartite relationship among insurance companies, their counsel and their insured's. He is also an expert on management of specialized risk arising from the relationship between government and industry. King has written and spoke on litigation and risk management as well as government affairs and compliance.The firm recently opened a Washington, DC office which will focus on regulatory and government affairs. The firm is also looking southward for additional expansion. “We go where the work takes us.” Partner King said recently.