CasinoHeads – Heads and Shoulders above the rest!
There’s a Christmas Cracker for every player in the brand new fully licensed and regulated Online Casino from CasinoHeads.com
fully licensed and regulated Online Casino from CasinoHeads.com - loaded with a very warm
welcome and festive 200% deposit match bonus for all new players on both their 1st
and 2nd deposits.
Not only that, all cash players also receive a whopping 50 free spins as part of their exclusive
welcome bonus, giving them the chance to win a life changing jackpot on CasinoHeads slots.
Players simply need to enter the promo code HEADSUP when making their first and second deposits.
The seasonal treats don’t stop there, there’s over £1.5m to be won on the huge progressive slot
jackpots including well known slots such as Superman, Starburst, Rainbow Riches, Fluffy Favourites,
Twin Spin and hundreds more.
CasinoHeads also features all your favourite casino and table games, including: Roulette, Blackjack,
Baccarat, Texas Hold’em Poker, Caribbean Poker, Video Poker, Three Card Poker and more, plus you
can even play in the Live Casino, offering you the chance to talk and interact with the dealers via live
video feed.
Playing at home or on the go, CasinoHeads is both web based and mobile compatible, there is
something for everyone including Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Keno and so much more.
Brought to you by casino experts with decades of experience, that have made sure that all players
have a fun, exciting, safe and secure experience with fully regulated and licenced games, 24 hour
support and most important of all, cash outs at any time with lightning-fast payments and
withdrawals.
CasinoHeads.com – Heads and Shoulders above the rest!
For more information or to sign up for your free account and exclusive welcome bonus, visit:
www.casinoheads.com - (Remember to use deposit code: HEADSUP on 1st & 2nd deposits).
For press enquiries, contact: info@casinoheads.com
Phillip Maurice
Online Gaming News International
02032895080
email us here