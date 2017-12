CasinoHeads – Heads and Shoulders above the rest!

CasinoHeads Online Casino Logo Probably the Best Online Casino in the World

There’s a Christmas Cracker for every player in the brand new fully licensed and regulated Online Casino from CasinoHeads.com

We are extremely proud to launch our newest and most exciting Online Casino Brand, CasinoHeads.com.” — Phillip Maurice

LONDON, UK, December 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready for some Xmas cheer? Well, there’s a Christmas Cracker for every player in the brand newfully licensed and regulated Online Casino from CasinoHeads .com - loaded with a very warmwelcome and festive 200% deposit match bonus for all new players on both their 1stand 2nd deposits.Not only that, all cash players also receive a whopping 50 free spins as part of their exclusivewelcome bonus, giving them the chance to win a life changing jackpot on CasinoHeads slots.Players simply need to enter the promo code HEADSUP when making their first and second deposits.The seasonal treats don’t stop there, there’s over £1.5m to be won on the huge progressive slotjackpots including well known slots such as Superman, Starburst, Rainbow Riches, Fluffy Favourites,Twin Spin and hundreds more.CasinoHeads also features all your favourite casino and table games, including: Roulette, Blackjack,Baccarat, Texas Hold’em Poker, Caribbean Poker, Video Poker, Three Card Poker and more, plus youcan even play in the Live Casino, offering you the chance to talk and interact with the dealers via livevideo feed.Playing at home or on the go, CasinoHeads is both web based and mobile compatible, there issomething for everyone including Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Keno and so much more.Brought to you by casino experts with decades of experience, that have made sure that all playershave a fun, exciting, safe and secure experience with fully regulated and licenced games, 24 hoursupport and most important of all, cash outs at any time with lightning-fast payments andwithdrawals.CasinoHeads.com – Heads and Shoulders above the rest!For more information or to sign up for your free account and exclusive welcome bonus, visit: www.casinoheads.com - (Remember to use deposit code: HEADSUP on 1st & 2nd deposits).For press enquiries, contact: info@casinoheads.com