Nine New Awards Support Chocolate Moose Media’s Mission
Animated shorts offer accessible look at today’s issues
“I Am Not A Victim,” aimed at countering discrimination against Colombian refugees in Ecuador, was honoured with three awards: an Accolade Global Film Competition’s Award of Merit, Special Mention; a Platinum Pixie Award; and a Best Shorts’ Award of Merit, Special Mention.
“The Migrant,” contributing to the world’s acceptance of refugees, was co-produced with United Methodist Communications and won an Accolade Award of Excellence and a Best Shorts’ Award of Excellence. “Show You Care, Wear a Pair,” supporting migraine sufferers, took home a Pixie Platinum Award and a Best Shorts’ Award of Excellence.
“A Plea To My Father,” advocating for the re-introduction of rape victims into family and society in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, won a Best Shorts’ Award of Merit, Special Mention, and “Asbestos Kills,” a brief look at the effects of asbestos poisoning, was given a Best Shorts’ Award of Merit.
“Hundreds of people, many of them volunteers, worked on these videos, and they all share in the honours. For me it shows that there is a continuing receptive audience for progressive ideas and messages. It constantly rekindles my optimism,” says Firdaus Kharas, founder of CMM.
These bring to a total of 99 awards that CMM has won overall.
About Chocolate Moose Media
Chocolate Moose Media is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 188 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel.
