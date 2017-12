Computer & Technology Books for Seniors, Home Users and Students

Introducing the Essential Series of computer and technology books designed to meet the needs of seniors, home users, students and computer enthusiasts.

A Great Place to Start Learning Something New” — Student

WIDNES, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the Essential Series of computer and technology books designed to meet the needs of seniors, home users, students and computer enthusiasts. The Essential Series is available in paperback and e-book formats and includes bestsellers in…Microsoft Office 365 & 2016Windows 7, Windows 8 & Windows 10Apple MacsiPads, Kindles and Android TabletsComputer HardwareInternet, Email & CommunicationCreate: Photoshop & PhotographyThe series is fully illustrated using color photography and screen prints, written in a clear and concise, easy to follow step-by-step fashion, and serve as textbooks in colleges across the United States and as user guides and manuals in many homes across the world.Many texts are also required reading for computing and IT courses such as Computing 101 and Survey of Computers and Information Systems, where students study functions of the Internet, World Wide Web, computer systems, hardware, desktop applications, desktop publishing and graphics.The books are available from our website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Blackwells and all major bookstores.