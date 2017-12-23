VOIP MUCH PHONE COMPANY AWARDED BEST OF 2017 (by Gonevoip.ca)
GoneVoIP.ca announces VoIP Much Phone Company has been awarded its top spot by being named "Best of 2017"TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 23, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoneVoIP.ca, Canada’s leading phone and internet provider listing site, announced on December 12th, 2017 that VoIP Much had been awarded its top spot by being named "Best of 2017"(1).
Luis Allegretti, GoneVoIP.ca CEO provided this comment:
"At GoneVoIP, we get to appreciate both sides of the coin - what Canadians are raving or complaining about, and how the service provider in question acts in response. Over the years we have seen VoIP Much get ahead the consumer service evolution. In short, VoIP Much is attentive to demand, responsive to customer inquiries and embraces feedback. It shall be no surprise VoIP Much was named Best of 2017!"
In 2014 VoIP Much was ranked #9 (out of 140 providers) in an independent consumer survey(2) conducted by GoneVoIP.ca. Consumer praise continued in the 2015(3) and 2016(4) years, with the "Popular" rating.
"We are extremely proud of the work our team does, to ensure customers not only have the best service but an amazing experience", stated Don Hunter, President of VoIP Much Phone Company.
VoIP Much features a Canadian based sales and support team, no contracts, free line porting, free E911, no network or recovery or administration fees, Free Canada and USA calling, and over 30 free features. Home phone service continues at the regular monthly rate of only $9.45 (plus government taxes).
About VoIP Much Phone Company Inc - www.voipmuch.ca
The VoIP Much Phone Company is 100% Canadian owned and operated. Established in 2012, the owners of this privately held phone company have a long track record in both the technology and telecom sectors. With headquarters located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, VoIP Much provides phone services primarily to home and business customers across Canada and the United States. Business services however, including conferencing and Virtual PBX (virtual phone system), are provided globally. Utilizing their own infrastructure, as well as peering with several carriers around the globe, VoIP Much can ensure quality phone services for home, small business and enterprise customers.
(1) - www.gonevoip.ca/2017-the-year-in-the-rear-view-mirror/
(2) - www.gonevoip.ca/canadas-2014-top-10-residential-voip-providers/
(3) - www.gonevoip.ca/the-year-that-was-2015-in-review/
(4) - www.gonevoip.ca/2016-the-year-in-review/
VoIP Much Phone Company
1-416-613-8647, x8200
email us here
Don Hunter