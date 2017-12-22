Intermountain Foundation events raise holiday spirits, fund worthy causes
Backed by new technology enhancements such as online ticket sales and mobile bidding on auction items, events closed with spectacular (and sometimes record-breaking) results. Some highlights:
• Attracting more than 2,300 attendees, Intermountain Research and Medical Foundation’s Holiday Quilt Show and Auction raised more than $200,000 for mental health integration.
• Hosted by Intermountain Foundation at Intermountain Bear River Hospital, the 8th annual Jubilee of Trees raised a record $81,000 for remodeling the hospital’s Emergency Department.
• Nearly 1,000 attendees enjoyed the Jaynie Nye Memorial Holiday Concert with Marie Osmond, featuring David Osmond, Lexi Walker, and the American Heritage Lyceum Philharmonic. Approximately $56,000 was raised to support Cancer Services at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital.
• A record $2 million was raised at this year’s Jubilee of Trees, where over 15,000 donors pitched in to transform cancer care through Precision Genomics at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.
• With more than 100,000 attendees, thousands of volunteers, a forest of decorated trees, and even a wreath that fetched a donation of $21,000, this year’s Festival of Trees was a big success. While fundraising numbers are still being tallied, millions were raised to support pediatric patients in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.
“We are grateful and proud of our team. These events are a powerful reminder of why we do what we do,” said Intermountain Foundation president David Flood.
Intermountain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports Intermountain Healthcare’s not-for-profit system of hospitals. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain Foundation, visit intermountainfoundation.org.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here