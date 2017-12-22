Crosses for Losses, America Never Forgotten to Hold January 20, 2018 Walk In Washington, D.C.

Robert Renteria, Greg Zanis, Tao Martinez

Unparalleled model used to tackle violence and support the families of victims

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers for Crosses for Losses: America Never Forgotten will host a walk of remembrance on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Greg Zanis, Tao Martinez, and Robert Renteria will lead a group of dedicated individuals from across the nation with support, prevention, and intervention measures against violence and crime.

Crosses for Losses: America Never Forgotten uses an unparalleled model designed to tackle violence and support the families of victims. The Aurora, Illinois-based group offers solution-oriented and inspiring tools to perform these tasks.

The organization, which says it is devoid of politics, will bring more than 2000 crosses to Washington D.C. in January. Each one will have the name and photo of a victim of violence. The ceremony includes personal narratives by some family members of the deceased. Noon prayer will be led by Reverend Dan Hass.

The event will kick-off with a pre-walk meeting for participants at 9:00 a.m. at Washington Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue. From this location the group will walk to the front of the White House, in proximity to the towering Christmas tree outside of the Capitol.

Greg Zanis, CEO of Crosses for Losses, has constructed more than 21,000 crosses for victims of violence. Among these losses are the 1999, Columbine High School massacre in Colorado; the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut; the 2012 Aurora, Colorado theatre killing; the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing; and the Las Vegas massacre and New York City killings in 2017, respectively.

"I'm trying to shed a light by bringing hope with the cross. I want to show 'you weren't alone' when this happened," says Zanis who lost his father to violence almost two decades ago.

Fran Briggs, Publicist to Crosses for Losses, stated that, "Walks of remembrance have been observed before in the wake of tragedy, but none have addressed support, prevention, and intervention quite like this. Our organization offers crosses for remembrance of the victims; and inspiration and educational tools for all."

"We want people to come out. This walk will do more than raise awareness," stated Robert Renteria, one of two, executive staff members for Crosses for Losses: America Never Forgotten. "It's about loving each other and taking care of each other. That's how the foundation of the world was built."

The recent rise in mass shootings in America has created a greater urgency for the public.

Tao Martinez says, "It's important that no one feels alone in supporting a loved one lost to violence. We hope to unite the nation, families, and victims of senseless violence."

Martinez is also an Executive Staff Member of Crosses for Losses: America Never Forgotten. His brother, Yari died after an act of violence two years ago. "No parent should have to bury their child. We want to bring hope to the hopeless, strength in vulnerable times, and be a light in the dark for communities which have lost so much. Showing love and support is the first step to helping families heal--if that’s possible. We are one nation under God."

Renteria emphasized that "The walk serves to remember and memorialize victims of violence and support the families and friends they left behind. But it's also about getting involved and uniting our nation so that we, the people, can help bring peace and justice for all."

At press time, there were nearly 1,000 individuals who liked or shared stories of support and loss on the organization's "Crosses for Losses, America Never Forgotten" Facebook page. The walk will feature an inspiration speech by Civic Leader and International award-winning, Latino author, Robert Renteria. Illinois performing artist, Alee Torres will sing, "Never Forgotten." For additional information including the entire schedule January's 20, 2018, ceremony, please visit http://www.crossesforlosses.net/ For bookings, corporate, or private sponsorships, please contact FranBriggs@aol.com, or call 928.275.1342.

ABOUT GREG ZANIS

Greg Zanis is the CEO of Crosses for Losses. The organization was formed in 1996 and provides handmade crosses in remembrance to victims of violence He has constructed over 21,000 crosses for victims of violence.

ABOUT TAO MARTINEZ

Tao Martinez is a former Deputy Coroner. He is also Founder and CEO of Archangels Biorecovery, a national emergency response service and has worked with families after tragic incidents for more than 11 years. As an activist, he strongly believes that no one should ever have to bury their own child and prevention, rather than intervention, is the key to saving lives. For more information visit http://archangels.pro/ or call Tao Martinez, 630.779.9902.

ABOUT ROBERT RENTERIA

Robert Renteria is a civic leader and an international award winning Latino author. His culturally relevant book series, "From the Barrio to the Board Room," graphic novel, "Mi Barrio," and activity coloring book, "Little Barrio" help address conditions which lead to bullying, gangs, violence, delinquency and drugs. His curriculum is being taught to students in classrooms across America, and in over 25 other countries. Robert Renteria can be reached by calling 312.933.5619, or by visiting http://www.fromthebarrio.com To book an appearance or speaking engagement please contact his publicist at FranBriggs@aol.com, or call 928.275.1342.