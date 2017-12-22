RELMAR™ To Launch Marine Reliability-Centred Maintenance Platform for Pilot Study
In the 2nd Quarter of 2018, RELMAR will launch its platform with a Pilot Study for a well-known Corporate Shipowner to two Ships...
It will ensure Predictive Maintenance/Condition-Based Maintenance is "worth doing" and "cost-effective" to the Shipowner, whilst at the same time supporting OEM's in providing CBM opportunities to the global Maritime Fleets through our Marine Reliability-Centred Maintenance platform.
In the 2nd Quarter of 2018, RELMAR will launch its platform with a Pilot Study for a well-known Corporate Shipowner to two Ships that will essentially analyse vessel equipment at the system and sub-system level ensuring functionality. It will not be limited to only the technical attributes of RCM but indeed will delve much deeper into the human element and business process functions.
The purpose of an RCM programme is not to prevent failures of a component, but to mitigate the consequences of the failure to ensure the highest levels of reliability are achieved. Marine RCM is a risk management programme that has been developed specifically for Maritime and Marine Offshore.
Marine Reliability-Centred Maintenance will determine the most appropriate maintenance techniques to ensure vessel function is achieved. The objectives are to reduce the maintenance cost, by focusing on the most important functions of the system, and avoiding or removing maintenance actions that are not strictly necessary.
Marine RCM is not a substitute for poor design, inadequate build quality, bad maintenance practices, poor and inadequate operating procedures - BUT, it identifies such flaws and provides robust defence mechanisms to resist the above, thereby improving vessel reliability and availability. Additionally, Spares holdings are optimised post Marine RCM Analysis with surprising liquidated savings due to excess/non-critical on-board spares carried needlessly, as one example.
"RELMAR’s RCM methodology performs at the nexus of the marine industry’s participants, delivering commercial value through a focus on technical process improvements and a deep understanding of the industry's cultural and corporate contexts."
“Our industry is testament to human endeavour and endurance. We believe that success in the digital era resides in our ability to leverage our people towards a safer, more secure and financially rewarding future. At RELMAR, we are driven to helping our clients achieve improved asset dependability, through the latest science, technology and knowledge.”
"The Maritime Industry’s uniqueness demands an appropriate RCM delivery. At Relmar, we call this [m]RCM," said Kenneth Shakesby, RELMAR's CEO.
