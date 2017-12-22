TypeScript Support Announced for Isomorphic's SmartClient
Today, Isomorphic Software – provider of the most advanced, most complete HTML5 platform for building Enterprise web apps – announced TypeScript support.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TypeScript is a constrained dialect of JavaScript, similar to JavaScript “strict mode”, which allows a code editor to do a lot more error checking and autocompletion than is possible with plain JavaScript. TypeScript is rapidly gaining ground, with Google’s Angular framework using it, and support for it appearing in many popular IDEs.
The new TypeScript support in SmartClient Release 12.0 will allow you to write SmartClient applications in TypeScript, so you’ll never misspell a property or method name again, and your IDE will show you SmartClient documentation inline as you type!
This means faster development, less annoying errors, and ultimately, better web applications for your users.
According to Isomorphic Software CEO, Charle Kendrick, TypeScript support is just one of the many capabilities to be included in Release 12. There will also be two new skins, (Obsidian and Stratus), grid enhancements that put SmartClient and Smart GWT even further ahead of the competition, and much more that will be announced early in the new year.
About SmartClient TypeScript Support
Isomorphic TypeScript support provides error checking, autocompletion, and inline documentation. Learn more about Isomorphic's Typescript support here: http://blog.isomorphic.com/5-more-release-12-0-features/
About SmartClient Release 12.0
Release 12.0 is a major upgrade for Isomorphic's SmartClient and Smart GWT technologies. Learn more here: http://blog.isomorphic.com/were-working-on-12/
About Isomorphic Software
Isomorphic Software is based in San Francisco and has over a decade of industry leadership, providing technology platforms for building enterprise web applications. Companies around the world use the SmartClient Platform, including Cisco, Boeing, Toyota, Philips and Genentech.
